Longboat Key establishes permitting process for permanently installed fire pits

Longboat Key leaders have established a town-issued permit system for developers to build gas fire pits outside of their residential structures.

The Town Commission voted 7-0 on Monday to establish permitting considerations for the propane and natural gas fire pits to build them in such places as yards, patios and pool decks.

“As we spoke back in January, this conversation has come up several times in new development for these gas-fueled fire pits,” Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Jane Herrin said.

Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Jane Herrin said she's had to deny several developers' requests to build fire pits. (File photo)

The new ordinance adds to the following language to section 96.11 of the Town Code:

“Outside gas fueled fire pit equipment that is permanently installed in accordance with applicable Florida and National Fire Codes and manufacturer’s instructions shall be permitted. A permit from the Town of Longboat Key for natural or propane gas installation shall be required for any permanently installed fire pit.”

Previously existing language in the Town Code states open fires are prohibited in Longboat Key with a few exceptions:

Open fires for the cooking of food for human consumption on other than commercial premises.

Fires to abate a fire hazard, providing the hazard is so declared by the fire department.

Fires for the prevention or control of disease or pests.

Fires for training personnel in the methods of fighting fires.

Fires for the disposal of dangerous materials, where there is no alternate method of disposal and burning is approved by the town manager.

The fire marshal and building official are responsible to review and approve plans for permitting. They are also responsible for inspections once work on the fire pits begins.

The new rules affect only permanently built, gas-fired pits. Store-bought or wood-fired pits are not affected.

Before Monday’s vote to change the town’s ordinance, Herrin said she had to deny several developers’ requests to build fire pits.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions since our last meeting, a lot of phone calls,” Herrin said. “So that was good. Education is always good (and) being proactive.”

On Monday, commissioners did not have any discussion about the ordinance because it contained the same language that the Town Commission approved by a 6-0 vote on Jan. 10.

Several fire pits have popped up around the town at restaurants and condominium developments. Often, fire pits are installed throughout Longboat Key by contractors without a town-issued permit.

Herrin and Longboat Key hope the new rules encourage developers to use the town-issued permit process when building fire pits.

“If someone is found to have installed a pit without following the proper permitting process, the town notifies them of the non-compliance and a stop work order (of use) may be issued until the person/complex is in compliance,” Longboat Key Fire EMS Liaison and PIO Tina Adams wrote in an email. “The town notifies them of what they need to complete and we usually see that those steps are taken without further issues.”

If someone refuses to comply within 30 days, the town can fine them $100 a day until they do.

Herrin said the town prefers to educate the public first before issuing any kind of fine.