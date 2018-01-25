The body of a 54-year-old woman was found Tuesday inside a Longboat Key sauna, prompting a police investigation.

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said an occupant of a boat in the Harbourside Moorings discovered the body around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Resort at Longboat Key Club Moorings clubhouse sauna.

The door of the sauna was unlocked, Cumming said.

An autopsy found no discernible cause of death, Cumming said. Police have not publicly identified the body.

“We’re not sure if this was a suicide," Cumming said Thursday afternoon. "We're not sure of what it is as of this time."

The Longboat Key Police Department have enlisted the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate this death, Cumming said.

Law enforcement have not yet determined the temperature of the sauna, nor how long the body was in the heated room, Cumming said.

“We are interviewing dozens of residents,” Cumming said. “We’re conducting this investigation methodically.”