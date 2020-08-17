Longboat Key Cops Corner: You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here

Aug. 8

You don’t have to go home . . .

12:45 a.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police were alerted by a caller who didn’t wish to meet with officers about a loud gathering at a resort swimming pool. Officers arrived to find a party in progress. Officers dispersed the party, and no citations were issued.

Noise, yes; illegal, no

1:17 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A caller complained about what was described to police as construction noise. Officers arrived to find a pressure washer in use at a residence. One of the responding officers informed the caller that such work was permitted until 5 p.m., though not on Sundays.

Never met

2:02 p.m., Linley Street boat anchorage

Suspicious circumstance: A man who lives aboard a boat called police to discuss third-party reports that a man in the Manatee County Jail would be getting out soon and was angry with him in connection with the jailed man’s boat. The man who called police said he had never met the main in jail, had never spoken to him and believed it was a case of mistaken identity. No direct threats were ever made. The jailed man remains so.

Aug. 9

Too close

10:41 a.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Neptune Avenue

Parking: A police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked within 30 feet of the intersection’s stop sign. He reported it closer to 10 feet. The vehicle was cited.

Castaway?

6:25 p.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller alerted police to a man swimming ashore from a sailboat just off the beach in stormy conditions. The caller was concerned for the safety and well-being of the man who made his way to the sand. Police could not find the man.

Alarms x2

6:40 p.m., 500 block of Putter Lane

Alarm report: Police went to a home to check its security following the activation of the home’s security system. No signs of a break in were noted, but a utility door was found unlocked. The homeowner directed officers to the location of a hidden key with which to lock the utility door, but while officers were on the property, another alarm was triggered, which they attributed to extreme weather in the area.

Aug. 10

Curve ahead

1:24 a.m., 600 block of Hideaway Bay Drive

Traffic crash: Police investigating damage done to a Please Curb Your Dog sign in a community ended up finding car parts nearby. Another officer reported finding a car with a damaged front end not far away and spoke to its driver, who said he was trying to call police to report the incident. The driver said he was not familiar with the road and wasn’t expecting a curve, which caused the vehicle to hit the sign. The driver was charged with careless drive. The vehicle’s damage was estimated at $1,000. The sign at $50.

Hoomans said I did what?

9:01 a.m., 500 block of Gunwale Drive

Noise: Police received a call about a dog barking at a construction site. When an officer arrived, he found a leashed dog with its owner, but the dog wasn’t making any noise. The officer reminded the owner to ensure the dog was secured on a leash at all times. No violations were noted.

Slither free

12:33 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: A caller to police was concerned about a snake she found in her home’s kitchen. Officers arrived and determined it was not venomous and released it outdoors.

Is it yours?

5:19 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Found property: A resident notified police of a Life Alert pager found on the ground in their neighborhood. Police tried to track its owner through a serial number without success. The device was taken to the police department for safe keeping.

Aug. 11

Out on a limb

11 p.m., 600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Road obstruction: Police and fire-rescue personnel were alerted to a large tree limb down on the road. With the help of their truck, fire rescue was able to clear the limb. Public Works was alerted.

Aug. 12

Not-so-dangerous catch

10:20 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue personnel were called to the beach in response to a report of a struggling swimmer. It was a pair of crab traps, not imperiled people.

Aug. 13

Wrong place, wrong time

8 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer in an unmarked vehicle watched as a driver behind made efforts to pass, then proceeded to pass his vehicle and another using the center left turn lane. The officer stopped the vehicle, identified himself and cited the driver for improper passing.