Longboat Key Cops Corner: Too slow, not furious

April 24

Hard to find

12:19 a.m., near Jewfish Key

Noise: A resident from the north end of the island called police to report noise in the area, though an officer sent to investigate couldn’t immediately find its source while canvassing the neighborhood. The officer surmised the sound could have come from a large boat moored off the island, though there was no means to reach the vessel. The officer notified the caller of his findings.

Too slow, not furious

9:50 a.m., 3900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A slow-speed vehicle was stopped while driving an area prohibited for such traffic. The driver said he was unaware of his rented vehicle’s restrictions and had not been educated by the rental company from which the vehicle came. The driver was issued a verbal warning.

No net gain

10:52 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Citizen assist: A police officer was notified of a broken net at a town-operated tennis court. The officer explained that he would alert the town’s Public Works team but was unsure how long it would take for a response.

On it

11:15 a.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Alarm: Police responded to a home following a report of an activated intruder alarm. The officer arrived to find a representative of the home’s property management company on the scene. The representative said the alarm was false and that it had been turned off.

A higher plane

Noon, near Jewfish Key

Boating warning: The town’s marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a no-wake, slow-speed zone after watching the vessel create a wake while proceeding at higher-than-slow-speed. The boat operator was issued a verbal warning and educated about the requirements of such boating zones.

A sound decision

1:37 p.m., 7100 block of LaLenaire Drive

Noise complaint: A resident called police to complain about loud music coming from a large boat moored offshore Jewfish Key. An officer said the town’s marine patrol unit was on the way but was likely not empowered to reverse the situation. The caller said she would continue to call 911 to make noise complaints until something is done.

Without a trace

2:13 p.m., 600 block of El Centro Drive

Traffic crash: A hit-and-run collision between two vehicles in a parking lot was reported by the owner of one of the cars about an hour after the incident. The man said he had been parked when another vehicle bumped his rear bumper, causing minor damage. The officer took photos and completed a crash report. The man said he didn’t know who caused the damage.

He jumped

3:24 p.m., Longboat Key Bridge

Suspicious person: Police were alerted to a man in a black swimsuit preparing to jump from the gulf side of the Longboat Pass bridge. No one fitting that description could be found by an officer who responded.

It’s in the hole

4:29 p.m., 3600 block of Fair Oaks Place

Animal complaint: An officer was called to assist a resident who reported a five-foot long, all-black snake had been in the kitchen but disappeared into a hole at the base of the refrigerator. Because the officer had no means of extricating the reptile, he called animal control officers to respond. A neighbor agreed to stay with the resident until those officers could arrive.

On the way

5:19 p.m., 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police contacted a relative of a caller who reported to police she had been waiting for three hours to be picked up for an errand. The family member said she was about 15 minutes from arriving.

Yacht my boat

8:27 p.m., 7100 block of Longboat Drive East

Noise complaint: Following numerous complaints of loud music and fireworks from a group of vessels moored between Longboat Key and Jewfish Key, an officer enlisted the help of the U.S. Coast Guard to speak to the owner of a large boat. The owner identified himself by name to the officer but supplied no other documentation or personal information. The owner said the fireworks did not originate from his vessel and that they were not illegal anyway. The officer relayed to the boat owner the numerous noise complaints from residents and requested the volume be turned down.

April 25

No need for speed

5:11 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer ticketed a driver after recording the vehicle at 52 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Bad walking

12:24 p.m., 500 Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicle: Police searched for but could not find a vehicle that drove off from a store by a driver who appeared intoxicated and drinking from an open container of alcohol. The driver had previously been stumbling around the store while buying beer. She headed north on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Bad boating

7 p.m., 2200 block of Harbour Court Drive

Rescue assist: An officer was sent to a waterfront home following a report of a grounded boat nearby in Sarasota Bay. Fire rescue was notified and determined the boaters were stranded in ankle-deep water but not in distress. A commercial marine towing company was called.

April 27

Wheeled away

11:51 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Theft: A property manager reported the theft of two Waste Management trash bins and a recycling bin from the same company. Per a quote from Waste Management, the bins were valued at $60 total. An officer canvassed the property but could not find the missing bins. A video system on the premises was said to be not working properly.

Water break

2:15 p.m., northbound Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer stopped to see why a vehicle was stopped partially in the bicycle lane with its flashers activated. The driver responded he had become nauseous while driving and stopped. The officer gave the driver a bottle of water and asked that he pull entirely off the bike lane.

April 28

Tree 1, car 0

9:18 a.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Property damage, not vandalism: A resident called police to report that he had damaged his vehicle while backing out of his property. He said his driver's side front tire had struck a tree, disabling the vehicle. The driver was advised to complete a self-report on the incident on the Florida Highway Patrol website.

Oooh, la-la

5:18 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A report of a topless woman sunbathing prompted police to respond to the beach. An officer found a man and woman from overseas, clothed properly, sunbathing. The pair was advised of the complaint and told nudity is not permitted.

No dogs

8:25 p.m., 7000 block of Seabreeze Avenue

Dog on the beach: Police responded to a report of a dog on the beach. An officer found the dog and owner as they were leaving and delivered a warning.