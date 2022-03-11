Longboat Key Cops Corner: That's no moon, er, boat

Friday, March 4

That’s not a boat

9:30 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned vehicle: The town’s marine patrol officer responded to a report of what was originally thought to be a small boat entangled in mangroves near Buttonwood Harbour. The officer reported it was deep in the mangroves, surrounded by shallow water. Upon further inspection, the officer reported it was not a boat at all but rather a floating dock. The officer said an attempt to retrieve the dock would be made when tides were more conducive.

That’s not a bird

3:18 p.m., 1600 block of Harbor Sound Drive

Citizen assist: An officer went to the home of a caller who reported what she believed to be a bird trapped in her attic. The officer, too, heard a chirping sound, which he followed into a pantry. In the pantry, the officer found a smoke detector with an expiration date of 2003. Batteries in the device were from 2009. He recommended the chirping electronic device be replaced.

That’s not where they live

7:30 p.m., 3400 block of Bayou Court

Welfare check: Two officers went to a house following a call from an out-of-state person concerned about the well-being of grandparents from whom she had not heard in a while. Officers found nothing wrong at the home and contacted its owner with information provided by public records. The homeowner was not the caller’s grandparent. A further check of public records revealed the property had been sold several times. The caller, when contacted by police, said she didn’t know her grandparents had moved.

Bad day at the beach

10:22 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: While on patrol, an officer stopped and removed a large umbrella stand from the roadway.

Saturday, March 5

A ride to shore

11:21 a.m., Linley Street boat ramp

Suspicious person: An officer on marine patrol with another officer aboard spotted a man swimming from a moored sailboat to the vicinity of the boat ramp. The officers in their boat escorted him to shore and heard from him that his wife needed a ride because their dinghy was disabled. The officers returned to the sailboat and gave her a lift.

Ssshhh! The neighbors!

11:30 p.m., 600 block of Buttonwood Drive

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report of a barking dog and learned the puppy making the noise was new to a home. The owner said he had made most of his neighbors aware of the family addition, but would bring the puppy inside for the night.

Monday, March 7

Sail away

4:01 p.m., 700 block of Linley Street

Citizen dispute: Officers went to Longbeach Village on a report of a dispute between two people over a small sailboat. Both parties had been in a dispute previously. This time, one of the parties said the other party threatened to cut loose a small sailboat beached in the dinghy area and let it drift away. The other party rode off on a bicycle and was not immediately identified.

Tuesday, March 8

Debit of gratitude

10:07 a.m., police headquarters

Found property: A debit card found by a resident of Longbeach Village was dropped off at the police department. A civilian employee left a message with its owner, who eventually made arrangements to come and retrieve her card.

Anchor and away

2 p.m., Jewfish Key

Agency assistance: The town’s marine patrol officer began looking into the facts of an on-the-water incident between two boats. One of the boaters said a second boat ran across his anchorline, which disabled the second boat. It then drifted into the anchored boat, causing damage. The first boater said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was on the way along with an officer from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wednesday, March 9

When sleeping isn’t an emergency

3 a.m., 0 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agency: A town police officer responded to assist Sarasota Police with a call initially listed as a water rescue. The Sarasota officer was able to make contact with a person aboard a boat under the bridge. That boater, who appeared asleep, responded that he was not in need of emergency help.

Here it is

10:02 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller reported his rented vehicle had been stolen when it couldn’t be found in a parking garage. Officers found it elsewhere in the garage.

Thursday, March 10

4:22 a.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer on overnight patrol stopped and removed a large palm frond from the highway.