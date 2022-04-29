Longboat Key Cops Corner: Nude? Or not nude?

Friday, April 22

More than just OK

12:19 p.m., 400 block of Longboat Club Road

Welfare check: A police officer was sent to a residential community to check on the welfare of an 83-year-old man whom a caller to police had not heard from since the previous day. The property manager directed the officer poolside, where the man told the officer he was well and enjoying the pool. The man called the original caller to police to reassure her he was doing swimmingly.

Saturday, April 23

Can’t stay there

12:08 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A police officer responding to a report of noise arrived at a public beach access point to find two vehicles parked with people talking nearby. The officer informed the people access to the parking area closed at 11 p.m. and they would have to leave, which they did.

Waiting alongside

10:10 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A driver from Bradenton with a broken-down vehicle was waiting for a tow truck to arrive when a police officer arrived first. The driver said help was on its way and would arrive shortly. The officer stood by until the tow truck showed up.

Sunday, April 24

Let’s play: ‘Nude? Or not Nude?’

7:15 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police hit the beach in search of a man, perhaps in his 70s, walking the beach without any clothes. Upon arrival, the officer reported no first-hand sightings of the man, but in speaking with others on the beach watching the sun set, he learned the man was wearing a thong-style swimsuit referred to by the beachgoers as a “banana hammock.’’

Monday, April 25

On the road again

1 p.m., police headquarters

Lost property: A man came to police headquarters, telling an officer that his wife’s luggage had fallen out of their car two days previous and wondered if the bag had been turned in to police. The man said they had driven off from a town retail area with the car’s hatchback open, allowing the bag to tumble out. He said the bag contained several pairs of slacks and other clothing, valued at between $1,000-$2,000. The man was issued a case number and a lost-property report would be filed.

Tuesday, April 26

Are you my hooman?

8:45 a.m., 4400 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal report: A resident called police after finding a dog wandering alone near a community pool. She told an officer she would care for the dog until someone claimed it. Later that day, the owners came to the police station inquiring about a lost dog, and they were directed to the home of the resident who was caring for the canine.

Hole in one

8:02 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer was sent to the beach in response to a call about a hole in the sand, which can be hazardous for nesting sea turtles. The officer filled it in.

The truth is out there

7:57 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller to police at New Pass reported hearing two explosions followed by a splash nearby. The officer checked in with the bridge tender who said he did not hear or see anything but remarked that jumping dolphins can make a lot of noise. No signs of an explosion or fire were found.

No room at the inn

6:58 p.m., 800 block of Broadway Street

Citizen dispute: An officer was sent to a restaurant following a report of a man who created a disturbance when he was denied seating. The restaurant told the officer the man, who had already left, was turned away because he did not have a reservation but demanded a table anyway.

Wednesday, April 27

Round and round

4:33 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer took possession of 17 bullets turned in by a resident. The ammunition was turned in to the department’s armory.

Thursday, April 28

Cast away

2:27 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Suspicious person: Police spoke with a caller who reported cast net fishermen in a nearby canal. The officer explained they were catching bait, which is permitted with such a net.