Longboat Key Cops Corner: Night swimming . . . or not

March 21

Mysterious injury

3:41 a.m., 700 block of Linley Street

Disturbance: Police were sent to the area on a report of an argument taking place, possibly aboard a boat moored off the shoreline. An officer arrived to find a man dressed in bathing trucks, asleep on a dock, with a cut to his head and some apparent facial bruising. The man told officers he had been drinking and decided to go for a swim off his boat but hit his face on the side of the hull. He was not forthcoming or cooperative when asked several times about the nature of his injuries. The man was taken to a hospital.

It’s toilet paper, people

8:19 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Disturbance: The manager of a grocery store called police to report a disturbance over the purchase of a package of toilet paper. The manager said a customer arrived, cut in front of a line to enter the store and grabbed a package of toilet paper. Another customer took exception to this and took the package from the first customer’s cart, paid for it and left. The first customer became angry and argued with the second customer and the manager. The officer calmed everyone down, and the first customer was allowed to resume shopping.

It’s illegal . . . no, it’s not

10:44 a.m., 7300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A caller to police said a bicyclist was yelling at him on the Longboat Pass Bridge regarding his truck, which was parked in the 400 block of Broadway Street. The caller said the cyclist claimed the truck was parked illegally. The officer checked out the state of the truck’s parking and found it to be legally parked.

That sinking feeling

10:55 p.m., off the key

Assist other agencies: The police department’s marine unit was called to Sarasota’s 10th Street boat ramp to assist with a vessel that was taking on water. Sarasota’s marine unit was escorting the vessel back to shore. The operator had apparently failed to secure the boat’s drain plugs.

They’re OK

12:41 p.m., 0 block of Lighthouse Point Road

Suspicious person: A caller reported activity on the beach, which the caller believed was suspicious because of a recent order closing beaches in Manatee and Sarasota counties. A boat was also beached nearby. The caller was advised no laws were bring broken.

Public? Private?

1:05 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A caller reported seeing people on the beach who did not live at the condominium he manages, which the caller believed to be a violation of private property. The responding officer told the manager the people were within their rights to be on the beach.

Offshore rescue

4 p.m., off the key

Animal call: The police department’s marine patrol officer received a call for assistance in finding a sea turtle west of Longboat Pass that had been struck by a boat. The officer found the turtle and brought it to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, where the turtle died of its injuries.

That’s an SRV (Suspicious Recreational Vehicle)

4:37 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An unoccupied recreational vehicle parked in a private parking lot was reported to police. A manager for the property said he would querie the residents to see if it belonged to a guest.

March 22

Five for fighting

7:13 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Battery: A resident called police to report two men fighting with each other near the Linley Street boat ramp, with three bystanders – all of whom appeared intoxicated. The caller said the physical fight lasted about two minutes, after which all the parties left the area on boats. A search of the area did not result in finding the participants in the incident.

March 23

Not in the bike lane, please

11:15 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a contractor’s vehicle was given a verbal warning after an officer discovered the vehicle partially parked in the bicycle lane adjacent to a construction site.

Helping out

3:38 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police received a call for assistance from a disabled resident who needed help bringing groceries in from the car. When an officer arrived, the caller had already brought the merchandise inside, but said her car needed to be moved from the disabled-permit parking space. She said her permit from another state had not yet arrived and she felt in wrong to leave the car in the space. The officer moved the car to another spot.

March 26

Can’t help

4:02 p.m., 500 block of Gulf Bay Road

Public service: A caller sought help from police while retrieving personal items from the home of a family member with which the caller was no long on speaking terms. An officer said the department would provide a stand by service in such a case, but the owner of the property would have to be present. Because this was not the case, another time would have to be arranged.