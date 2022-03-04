Longboat Key Cops Corner: Loud? Foul? Grumpy? Old?

Friday, Feb. 25

Powerfully rejected

4:53 p.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Citizen assist: A resident who received a phone call from someone claiming to represent a Florida electricity supplier alerted police. The resident said no personal information was exchanged before the call was terminated.

Saturday, Feb. 26

When is a door not a door? When it’s ajar

7:34 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An employee contacted police to report the side door of an adjacent business was slightly open after hours. The employee told police she was asked to call by the owner of the adjacent business, who had been contacted about the ajar door. An officer found nothing untoward inside the business and reported the door likely had not latched properly when last closed.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Loud? Foul? Grumpy? Old?

3:03 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A caller who did not wish to meet with an officer reported a group on the beach was playing music annoyingly loud. When an officer reached the beach, he was directed toward a tent containing six people by a man who said the group was not loud, but rather using foul language. The officer noted the music was not loud, but the lyrics could be considered foul. A woman interjected that the group had been neither loud nor foul-mouthed and that the reporting party was a “grumpy old man.’’ When told about the complaint, the group turned down the music.

Monday, Feb. 28

No sign of trouble

11:20 a.m., Halyard Lane

Miscellaneous boating: A resident along a canal spoke to an officer about vessels not obeying a slow-speed, minimum wake zone and added she thought a sign identifying the area might be missing. The officer noted a piling with a missing sign and alerted the Public Works Department.

Quittin’ time

5:15 p.m., 500 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Noise: The operator of construction equipment was told by an officer that he was working (and making work noise) beyond the hours allowed for such toil by the town. The equipment operator said he lost track of time and would stop for the day.

Wednesday, March 2

Pipe down up there

12:27 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A condo resident called police to complain about music and loud voices coming from the unit immediately upstairs, though the resident conceded when an officer arrived that the volume of both had been reduced shortly after his non-emergency call. The officer knocked on the upstairs door and was told everyone there was going to sleep soon and there would be no more noise.

Thursday, March 3

Sittin’ on the dock for the day

1:52 p.m., 100 block of Sands Point Road

Citizen assist: A caller relayed a complaint from a resident to the police regarding a boat unknown to them moored at a residents-only dock. Using the boat’s registration number, the officer learned the vessel was owned by a nearby marina and that it was being operated by renters just for the day.

The car says otherwise

2:06 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer was dispatched to a reported traffic crash but discovered the vehicle had a flat tire instead. An inaccurate report of a crash had been relayed by the car’s alarm service.

Friday, March 4

Found and locked away

8:23 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: Police were alerted to the discovery of a credit card and drivers license belonging to a man who lives not far away. Efforts to reach the man were not initially successful, though a message was left. The two cards were to be locked up for safekeeping if the officer had not heard from the owner before the end of the shift.