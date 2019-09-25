Longboat Key Cops Corner: In through the window

Sept. 14

Window of opportunity

8:18 a.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue personnel climbed through an unlocked window after receiving a medical-alert alarm indicating someone inside needing help. Once inside, first-responders found a resident in the bathtub. The resident was found to be coherent and uninjured. Transportation to the hospital was not required.

Anchors and dogs

1:49 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer was summoned to the beach on the north end of the island on a report from a resident about a boat anchored 50 feet off the beach with swimmers nearby. The officer determined the boat was anchored properly, and he told the caller no violations were noted. While on the phone with the caller, the officer was also told of a complaint about dogs on the beach. The officer advised extra patrols would keep an eye out for dogs.

In this corner . . .

2:58 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: A sedan parked too close to a street corner was ticketed for violating Longbeach Village’s relatively new no-parking zones.

This way and that

2:13 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol was flagged down by a person who relayed information about a vehicle weaving on the highway. The officer found the described car, driving 20 mph in a 45 mph zone and weaving into the bicycle lane. After a traffic stop, the driver said she was looking for an address. She did not appear impaired. The officer escorted her to the address for which she was searching.

Get this taken care of

7:30 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The town’s license-plate reading camera system alerted officers to a vehicle with an expired registration. Once stopped, the driver acknowledged knowing this fact, but said a recent hospital stay prevented prompt renewal. The driver was issued a written warning for the violation and was advised to properly renew the registration.

It’s the law

7:09 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While assisting another police officer with a traffic stop, an officer witnessed a vehicle pass without slowing, in violation of Florida laws requiring drivers to either move over by one lane or slow for emergency vehicles on the side of the road. The driver told the officer he had slowed but was unsure of the specific requirements (either 20 mph under the posted speed limit or 5 mph when the limit is 20 mph or less). A verbal warning was issued.

Sept. 15

Pobody’s nerfect

8:48 a.m., 500 Bay Isles Parkway

Traffic: The town’s license-plate reading camera system alerted officers to a possible stolen license plate on a vehicle passing through its view. The officer spoke to the driver and ultimately determined the system erred in reporting the vehicle’s tag had been stolen from a trailer in Colorado. The driver was thanked for her patience.

Signs of the times

3:34 p.m., 0 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Code enforcement: Nine open house signs posted by real estate agents were removed by police in cooperation with the town’s code enforcement officer. Town regulations provide for specific locations and dimensions of such temporary signs, and these were determined to be in violation.

Sept. 16

Beats the gym

8:36 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were called to check into a report of a suspicious person near a residential community’s trash bin. Upon officers’ arrival, they found a resident working out with weights. He said he had been doing so in that location for years.

No place to plane

12:46 p.m., Near New Pass bridge

Boating violation: Police on marine patrol stopped a boater operating on a plane and creating an excessive wake in an area such speed is forbidden. Also, the boat’s registration numbers were improperly displayed. The two issues were explained, and a verbal warning was issued.

Sept. 17

Slow your roll

12:22 p.m., 4100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a pickup truck was issued a verbal warning after police reported he failed to slow for a police car, which was parked on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. The driver was advised of the state’s Move Over law, which requires drivers who can’t move over one lane in such a situation to slow to 20 mph under the posted speed limit.

Alarming, but secure

7:59 p.m., 1000 Bogey Lane

Alarm: Police responded to a neighborhood to check out an activated home alarm. A check of the home indicated an unsecured interior garage door. A check of the inside of the home indicated nothing out of the ordinary. The home was then secured.

Sept. 18

Lights, please

7:54 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A car traveling after sunset with its lights off was stopped by police. The driver said the car’s automatic headlight system failed to react to the darkening conditions. He switched to manual mode, and the lights activated. The driver was issued a verbal warning.

Helping out

10:07 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agency: A town police officer assisted a Sarasota Police officer in making a traffic stop on the south end of town near the New Pass bridge. The driver was issued a written warning by the Sarasota officer.

Sept. 19

Nobody home

9:29 a.m., 3500 Fair Oaks Lane

Alarm: Police went to a home to investigate an activated alarm. Upon an officer’s arrival, he found the home to be secure and apparently vacant.