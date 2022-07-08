Longboat Key Cops Corner: Happy (almost) Independence Day!

Friday, July 1

We’ll be right there

11:40 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Unsecured premises: An officer making a routine security check of retail shops discovered the door to one of them unlocked. Inside, everything appeared normal with no sign of a break-in. The officer discovered the phone number of the proprietor who, when reached, assured the officer someone would come to secure the door. The officer left a business card on the countertop.

Saturday, July 2

Under water

12:20 p.m., near Manatee County shoreline

Agency assistance: A marine patrol officer investigated a report of a suspicious boat near the mainland Manatee County shoreline of Sarasota Bay. The vessel was partially submerged in seven feet of water while also tied off to a mooring buoy and marked with a derelict vessel buoy. Another officer said the craft was known to be in the area.

Those people

6:28 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A resident called police to complain about nearby renters who were loud, vulgar and left beach furniture on the sand. The resident also called the unit owner, who said the renters were leaving that day. When the officer arrived, the renters were not present.

Happy July 2nd!

8:35 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fireworks: An officer told a family with several small children that fireworks were only permitted on July 4 and never in proximity to marked sea turtle nests. A family member said they had expended their fireworks supply for the night and would not ignite any more until the holiday.

Sunday, July 3

Lost at sea (sort of)

12:30 p.m., Sarasota Bay

Boating call: A marine patrol officer was flagged down near the Moorings by the operator of a personal watercraft who said she had become separated from her riding companion and didn’t know where she was. The rider said she had rented the craft on Anna Maria Island. The officer escorted the rider north and learned her friend was waiting near the Cortez bridge. The officer made sure the two riders found each other.

Living, learning

2:31 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Responding to a call about a man and two dogs on the beach, an officer found all three and informed the man he was in violation of a town code. The man left the beach with the dogs immediately and was issued a verbal warning.

Monday, July 4

They can be scary

8:26 a.m., 3400 block of Winding Oaks Drive

Animal complaint: A resident called police to say there were two snapping turtles in her yard and she was apprehensive about going outside with them nearby. The responding officer learned one of the turtles had been removed by a neighbor and the other couldn’t be found.

Full of mischief, they are

9:24 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police arrived at the scene of reported toppled-over trash cans to find staffers from the Public Works Department already working to clean up. Raccoons were suspected.

It’s mine

12:47 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident who reported to police someone parking in his assigned space was told that because it was private property, the matter was best addressed by the property manager, not police.

Righting the ship

2:48 p.m., near the 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: The town’s marine patrol officer responded to the site of a capsized catamaran. When he arrived, he watched as the sole sailor was initially unsuccessful in returning the sailboat to the upright position. Another boater assisted and was successful. The sailor was uninjured and sailed off.

Nature, am I right?

4:35 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: An officer responding to the beach told a concerned caller there was nothing police could do about birds congregating near a marked sea turtle nest.

Literally, a dumpster fire

10:56 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire: An officer and the town’s fire department responded to a fire in a trash bin, likely ignited by discarded fireworks. The fire, on the north side of the parking lot, was extinguished by firefighters.

Tuesday, July 5

Theft? Not really.

11:03 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer was dispatched to learn more about a reported theft. A property owner told the officer that an appliance retailer had been engaged to deliver a new laundry dryer and remove the old unit. Instead, the retailer’s crew delivered the dryer and removed both the washer and dryer. The property owner said the retailer had already compensated him for the mistaken-washer removal. The officer said what remained of the dispute was civil in nature, not rising to the level of a crime. The property owner accepted the officer’s explanation.

Up on the rooftop

6:30 p.m., 600 block of Linley Street

Noise complaint: A resident alerted police to noise coming from after-hours work on a rooftop nearby. An officer encountered a language barrier in speaking to the workers. The property owner said he would call the contractor’s office and have them shut down for the day. The officer alerted the property owner that another complaint about at-work noise would result in a civil citation.

Wednesday, July 6

Uh, that one went left

4:20 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage, not vandalism: A driver across the street from a fairway flagged down a police officer to show him a softball-sized, circular crack in her windshield caused by a golf ball moments earlier. The officer saw a golf cart heading in their general direction and flagged down the two golfers, asking if one of them had struck an errant tee shot. One of them said he had. He exchanged information with the driver of the car, and the officer gave each of them a case number and a business card.

Palm down

5:29 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An officer responding to a call about after-hours work noise encountered a worker standing next to a trailer filled with palm branches, with power tools nearby. The officer explained the town’s work-noise regulations, and the worker said he was finished for the day.

Thursday, July 7

Oh, right, him

9:43 a.m., 600 block of Bowsprit Lane

Citizen assist: Police investigated a report of people inside a residential garage without permission. The out-of-town property owner reported the incident after receiving an alert via security camera. The officer sent to investigate learned the man in the garage was a bonafide property caretaker, and the owner had forgotten about the appointment.

Help when needed

10:41 p.m., 700 block of Binnacle Point Drive

Citizen assist: Police came to the assistance of a resident who needed help closing a water valve connected to a defective sprinkler system. The fire department was also called to check the sprinkler-control system, which was experiencing an electrical problem.