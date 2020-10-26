Longboat Key Cops Corner: Flashing lights always mean something

Oct. 16

Flashing lights always mean something

7:30 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Traffic: A caller to police wanted to document with a report an incident that took place at the signalized crosswalk adjacent to their neighborhood earlier in the day. The caller said he and his spouse were nearly hit when a southbound vehicle failed to stop for the activated flashing lights. He said a northbound vehicle had stopped properly. The caller suggested the state-controlled yellow lights be replaced with red lights.

We’re new

9:10 a.m., 1500 block of Harbor Oaks Lane

Alarm: As officers arrived to investigate an activated burglar alarm, they discovered an open front door. The officers identified themselves and were met by new homeowners who said they had inadvertently set off the alarm.

Suspicious, not suspicious

9:26 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Police were alerted to a potentially occupied trailer, reported to be parked illegally in a residential community. What officers found was an unoccupied trailer, parked properly. The vehicle’s owner said they had just arrived to visit family in the condominium community.

Oct. 17

Protect and serve

2:38 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Following a routine security check at a property, a police officer was approached by a man who said he had been traveling for some time, was tired and was looking for a hotel in which to stay. As a matter of routine, the man was medically cleared by fire-rescue and found to have no criminal wants or warrants. Police made a few calls and found him a hotel in Sarasota.

Helping out

12:38 p.m., off-island

Assist other agencies: The town’s marine patrol officer was called to the Marina Jack area of Sarasota to help city police investigate an incident in which an impaired boater collided with other vessels in the marina. No injuries were reported.

On-camera appearance

3:52 p.m., 500 block of Jessmyth Drive

Suspicious person: A resident called police after receiving a call from a neighbor about a suspicious man on the resident’s property. The resident, who saw the man on a security camera feed, described him as wearing an orange shirt, khaki shorts, sandals, a hat and sunglasses. A neighbor confirmed the description and said the man walked around the house after coming to the front door. No one answering the description could be found. No signs of tampering were found, and the neighbor relayed to police that a video clip of the man would be passed along for possible investigation.

Take me out, Coach

7:56 p.m., Bayfront Park

Missing property: A beachgoer reported to police a missing Coach wallet from a vehicle at a park. The out-of-town resident said she had been on the beach for about two hours and recalled leaving her wallet, which contained currency, several ID cards and a bank card, in her car. The wallet was now nowhere to be found. She was asked to contact police if she found her property.

Crickets

8:50 p.m., 500 block of Gunwale Drive

Alarm: A resident reported hearing an alarm from a construction site across a backyard canal. Police determined the sound was actually that of crickets, not an alarm.

Oct. 18

Play nice

10:07 a.m., Bayfront Park

Animal call: A dog owner called police after her pet had been involved in an altercation with another at the designated dog park. The caller said her 7-month-old dog was grabbed by another dog. No injuries were reported.

Unusual find

6:15 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Following a search of a rental car for a missing cell phone, a visitor to town discovered a small-caliber pistol lodged between the seats. The caller told police she had rented the vehicle from a national chain and when she arrived in Longboat Key, she couldn’t find her cell phone. When she discovered the weapon instead, she alerted the rental company and called police. Officers took possession of the gun but had no immediate success in connecting it with an owner.

Not shots

9:41 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Key Club Road

Suspicious incident: A caller to police reported numerous sounds that seemed like gunshots. An officer who came to investigate found building materials nearby, blowing in the wind and slapping against a wall and a fence. The officer relayed to the caller what he had found.

Oct. 19

Look what iFound

11:02 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A store employee stopped by the police department to drop off a tablet that had been found in the store. It was locked into safekeeping in case its owner came to claim it.

Watch out

11:19 a.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A large plastic bag with rusted screws poking through was found on the beach, creating a hazard. Because it was too heavy to move, an officer marked the area with stakes and yellow tape until a resort grounds crew or the town’s Public Works Department could remove it safely.

Come on inside

11:42 p.m., 6900 block of Poinsetta Drive

Noise: Neighbors called police to report a barking dog in the back yard of a nearby home. An officer who arrived reported hearing the constant barking from the street. The officer spoke to the resident who had been sleeping. The dog was immediately brought inside.

Oct. 20

Mail mystery

2:22 p.m., police headquarters

Suspicious incident: A resident came to the police department to report receiving a computer storage device in the mail, packed inside a package with no return address and containing no other information. The resident tracked the package’s origin to a state in which she has friends but had not been able to learn who might have sent it, or why. The resident was advised by police to keep trying to learn more from friends but not to connect it to a computer until more was known.

Oct. 21

A look-see

9:01 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious incident: A caller to police reported a man riding a bicycle through a shopping plaza’s parking lot, looking inside vehicles. Police arrived but could not locate a man answering that description.

Whereabouts, unknown

10:18 a.m., 6800 block of Hughes Street

Missing item: Police were called to a home to investigate a case of missing jewelry. A resident called to say the ring had been removed and put on shelf before a shower. The caller said the shower plans changed, and the ring could have remained on the shelf another day before it was discovered missing. Occupants of the home searched to no avail and it wasn’t immediately known if the ring had been stolen or misplaced. Police asked to be notified if it resurfaced.

Help getting home

10:30 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public assist: A driver sought assistance in finding the way from a shopping plaza back to a residential community. A police officer escorted the driver until a time surroundings became familiar enough for wayfinding.

Oct. 22

FYI

10:52 a.m., 3200 Bayou Road

Public assist: A resident called police to alert officers to the presence of his vehicle parked on the road. The vehicle, which had a dead battery, was parked properly in the street waiting for a service truck to arrive. The resident said he just wanted police to be aware of the situation in case someone else called to report the situation.