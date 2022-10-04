Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now

Friday, Sept. 23

Feet don’t fail me now

1:50 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Parking: approved

9:09 a.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Citizen assist: Police investigated a report of a truck with a boat trailer parked improperly in an area that requires a permit. An officer arrived to find the truck, the trailer and a permit allowing their presence.

Forgive me

3:06 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: An employee of a church told responding officers that he was accidentally responsible for the activation of an intruder alarm when he arrived to begin preparations for a Sunday service. The employee said everything was OK and no police assistance was needed.

The electricity will leak out

3:49 p.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer sought help from emergency dispatchers in relaying to Florida Power and Light word from a resident about a utilities box that was hanging open with a panel visible. The dispatcher advised FPL would arrive within the hour. Several other calls to police were registered about the same box.

Monday, Sept. 26

Gotta go

3800 block of Gulf of Mexico

Citizen dispute: Police told all parties involved in a disagreement between a property manager and a tenant of a condominium that eviction proceedings were a civil matter and were not the purview of police. The manager said the unit owner had improperly rented the unit, prompting the eviction.

Rope row

500 block of Sloop Lane

Citizen assist: A police officer intervened in a canal dispute over how a boat was moored in preparation for Hurricane Ian. A resident complained the boat’s ropes extended across the canal to the other side, blocking navigational access. The boat owner agreed to redo the ropes.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Clean, but wide open

6:01 p.m., 700 block of Tarawitt Drive

Unsecure premises: Police secured the front door of a house. A caller said a cleaning crew had been there but had not closed the door properly. An officer told the owner what had happened through the home’s doorbell camera system.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

All set

2:47 a.m., 700 block of Binnacle Point Drive

Alarm: Officers investigated an activated intruder alarm but found no signs of a break in, based on an exterior check.

Thursday, Sept. 29

All good

10:57 a.m., 3300 block of Sabal Cove Place

Welfare check: Police ascertained that an 86-year-old resident was fine, though his cell phone battery had failed. Family members called police worried about his well-being. The resident said he was now in contact with those family members who were concerned.

The slow and the not-so furious

4:03 p.m., 600 block of Hibiscus Way

Boating call: An officer called to investigate a report of drifting boats determined they were not immediately dangerous to other property. One vessel was grounded and taking on water. The other was also grounded. Information on the situation was relayed to the town’s marine patrol officer.

Friday, Sept. 30

Can we keep it?

8:15 a.m., 500 block of Ranger Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police to tell an officer about a boat that drifted loose and arrived near his canal-front dock. The resident said he secured the boat with rope to his dock and used a pump to remove water inside. The resident told police the boat belongs to an owner down the street who is out of town and would maintain the vessel until the owner returns.