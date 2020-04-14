Longboat Key Cops Corner: Double points

April 4

No more flying

12:25 p.m., Police headquarters

Found property: A passer-by near the police department building flagged down an officer to hand off an airline-miles credit card which had been found. The officer took the card into possession of the police department.

Helping out

1 p.m., 600 block of Bayport Way

Rescue call: A police officer was sent with fire-rescue to assist a resident who had fallen. The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Never mind

1:45 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police were sent to home in connection with an activated intruder alarm. On the way to the address, the officer was notified the alarm had been set off accidentally by the homeowner. The alarm-monitoring company relayed word that the proper code had been given, and no further police response was needed.

Real, lost money

3:08 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: An employee at a grocery store called police after finding currency on the floor. Before taking custody of the bills, police confirmed their authenticity. The currency's serial numbers were recorded and the cash was locked away at police headquarters for safe keeping.

Helping out

4:50 p.m., 400 block of Longboat Club Road

Rescue call: A police supervisor responded with fire-rescue personnel to assist with a case of a person who had fallen on the beach and was injured. The call did not require a trip to the hospital.

Sunset suspicious

7:51 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A gathering on the beach with torches drew the attention of a caller to police. An officer arrived to find a party of about eight people in the middle of a wedding ceremony.

Self-solving problem

10:25 p.m., 6300 block of Laguna Avenue

Noise complaint: Noise from a swimming pool was reported to police by a caller who did not want to leave a name. When an officer arrived to investigate, the pool area was empty, and there was no noise.

April 5

Safe sparks

10:53 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Fire: An officer responded with fire-rescue on a report of sparks coming from overhead power lines following contact with a falling tree. Florida Power & Light was contacted, and fire-rescue personnel determined the sparks were not causing a hazard.

April 6

Dog shopping day

11:30 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Animal: Police helped reconnect a dog and owner after the golden retriever was reported walking around a shopping center parking lot. The owner, who had been shopping inside, said the car window must have been opened far enough for the dog to jump out.

Alarm, but no fire

7:30 p.m., 600 block of Longboat Club Road

Alarm: On two occasions within 20 minutes, fire alarms indicated trouble. On the first, cooking smoke was connected to the alarm. On the second, the alarm was found to be false.

April 7

Crash with injuries

10:05 a.m., 500 block of Russell Street

Rescue call: A bicycle rider who crashed received minor injuries and did not require a trip to the hospital. Police and fire-rescue units responded.

Doing it right

10:40 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic control: An officer assisted with traffic control while a car-transport truck backed into a community to deliver.

Warning? Nope.

2:58 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: Police were alerted to a vehicle reported to be parked improperly along northbound Gulf of Mexico Drive. An officer arrived to find a truck and trailer on the side of the road, blocking the view to the north from a side street. The driver said he had parked similarly before without complaint and would appreciate a warning. A citation was written for illegal parking.

Rider down

3:18 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue call: A bicycle rider sustained an arm injury in a crash and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

April 8

Two trucks, two tickets

8:14 a.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A pair of car-hauling tractor-trailers were spotted by police in the turn lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Both drivers were issued citations for parking on the roadway.

No fishing today

10:17 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Five people fishing were asked to leave a closed-to-the-public town park.

Do better next time

11:44 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: The driver of a landscaping-service truck was told it was illegal to block the bicycle lane. Parking entirely in the grass is permitted, as is parking within the community in which the crew is working, the driver was told. The driver apologized and left the area.

Delivery dilemma

3:53 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Public service: A food-delivery driver called police with concerns about an order that seemingly originated from a vacant home. Worried about safety, the driver sought a police presence while completing the delivery. While the officer was on the way, the driver learned the food order came from a boat anchored near the Linley Street boat ramp, not an empty home. The delivery driver apologized the miscommunication.

April 9

Socially distancing at work

11:09 a.m, 700 block of Old Compass Road

Traffic: Police asked the owner of a car parked alongside the road to move it to better allow traffic to pass. While on the scene, an officer took note of a construction crew that had also been the subject of a complaint. The officer noted the seven-member crew was properly distancing themselves while on the job.

It didn’t park itself

2:16 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: An officer left a parking citation on a vehicle found in front of the barricades at a town park. A check of the area did not result in locating a person connected with the car.

H2-Oh

9:06 p.m., 2200 block of Harbour Court Drive

Public service: Police were called to a report of water leaking from a backflow regulator. The caller had turned off the flow and reported the incident to the out-of-town homeowner.