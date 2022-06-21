Longboat Key Cops Corner: Doggy Paddle

Saturday, June 11

Mistaken Identity

7:11 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police were notified of a potential battery, but when they arrived, the parties had left the scene. Police ran a license plate of the car in the incident and responded to the address, but the people there said they hadn’t been involved in any altercation.

Reptile Removal

6:08 p.m., 500 block of Harbor Point Drive

Animal Complaint: The police responded to a call regarding a snake on a resident’s patio. Police conferred with the occupant of the home, found the same and removed it from the area.



Sunday, June 12

Safe ashore

12:47 p.m., Longboat Pass

Boat — Miscellaneous: Police were advised that there was a report of a disabled personal watercraft near Longboat Pass. Prior to arrival of the police, though, it was ascertained that the personal watercraft had been able to make it to shore and was not in need of assistance.

Private beach

3:49 p.m., Sands Point Road

Trespassing: A complainant called the police to report that a pair of individuals were walking on private property on the beach. The police responded and spoke to the complainant before approaching the individuals to advise them they were on private property. Police noted that there is no sign or any notice posted to indicate it is private property.



Monday, June 13

Back to Work

6:54 p.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Lane

Noise Complaints: The police responded to a noise complaint and observed a golf course maintenance crew performing its duties. The police contacted the complainant and advised them that there is a town ordinance allowing maintenance work on the golf course.



Tuesday, June 14

Unknown Item

9:59 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious Incident: A resident called police to say that she had returned home to find an unidentified bracelet in her home at a time when nobody should’ve been there. Police responded, and the complainant advised that the bracelet belonged to her son.

Wednesday, June 15

Too loud

7:44 a.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Noise Complaint: Police were dispatched to deal with a noise complaint, and when they arrived, they found a man with a tractor trailer running who was operating a front-end loader to drop landscape paver pallets on the property. Police informed him that he was in violation of a town ordinance sound regulation and issued him a civil citation for the offense.

Wrong road

10:13 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic Warning: Police were advised that a golf cart was being operated on the roadway. They responded and observed a “Zoom Around Golf Cart Rental” cart being operated and stopped the driver. The police issued a warning to the operator and towed the golf cart away.

Thursday, June 16

Doggy Paddle

1:15 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police were advised that there was a dog and owner using a paddleboard in the water. The police called out to the owner and advised him that the dog could not come ashore onto the beach, and the owner stated that they would comply.