Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water

Friday, Aug. 5

Bad day on the water

3:49 p.m., Sarasota Bay

Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Back on the boat

10:28 a.m., Greer Island

Dog on the beach: While on marine patrol, an officer stopped to explain to a boater town regulations regarding dogs on the beach. After acknowledging he did not know the town rules, the boater placed his two dogs back aboard the vessel on which they arrived.

We’re all friends

1:10 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Report of trespassing: Following up on a call of 30-40 people trespassing, an officer learned that several people in the group were residents of the nearby condominium and they were at the beach with their guests. No crime was committed.

Sunday, Aug. 7

That’s no golf cart

7:06 a.m., 300 block of Longboat Club Road

Suspicious vehicle: A resident reported as suspicious a pickup truck on a nearby golf course. The officer sent to investigate recognized the truck as belonging to the golf course superintendent.

Request for access

12:03 p.m., 500 block of Neptune Avenue

Citizen assist: An out-of-town condo resident called police to report hearing from his association that, because of a plumbing issue inside, a worker would be drilling out his front-door lock that day to gain access. The resident questioned the legality of the move. An officer referred the resident to his condominium association bylaws regarding necessary repairs and reminded the resident about civil court proceedings to settle such disputes.

No-landing zone

4:32 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer stopped to inquire why a group of people was recovering a personal watercraft within Overlook Park, a violation of town regulations. The people said the vessel had begun to leak, was sinking and needed to be pulled out of the water as soon as possible. Under the circumstances, the officer issued a warning for the infraction.

Rules are rules

7:18 p.m., 2600 block of Harbourside Drive

Citizen dispute: An employee of a boat marina called police to report the belligerence of a man working on a vessel in violation of established weekend hours. The employee said no such work on boats was permitted on a Sunday, and when he informed the boater about the rules, the reaction prompted a call to police. The employee said the man left the area in a vehicle but would call police again if he returned. Police could not locate a vehicle of the description given.

Monday, Aug. 8

Water, water everywhere

7:36 a.m., 600 block of Bayview Drive

Property damage, not vandalism: Police came to a neighborhood on a report of a water main break and learned that a refuse-collection truck had damaged an above-ground pipe resulting in a fountain of water. Public Works Department personnel arrived to shut off the water, but police could not make contact with the residents of the home affected, nor could an officer find a nearby neighbor at home to get contact information. A business card was left on the property.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

That’s some barbecue

8:21 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire report: An officer was sent to investigate a report of an illegal outdoor fire which turned out to be a barbecue, not a crime.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

A former raccoon

10:40 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: Police alerted the Public Works Department staff of a dead raccoon on the road.

We have it

3:09 p.m., 600 block of Buttonwood Drive

Found property: A resident reported to police a wallet she had found in the roadway belonging to a Bradenton man. A drivers’ license and some cash were inside. The owner was contacted and told where to retrieve his once-lost property

Thursday, Aug. 11

Helping out

2:45 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: A police officer was sent to the scene of a disabled vehicle but found that a good Samaritan had already stopped to assist the driver, who was waiting for road service to arrive. The vehicle was not blocking traffic.