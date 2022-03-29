Longboat Key Cops Corner: Are we there yet?

Friday, March 18

Are we there yet?

2:05 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer stopped to help the driver of a rental vehicle that was pulled to the side of the road. The driver, who had three small children in the vehicle, said he had run out of gas and alerted the rental agency of his predicament. The officer stood by with the driver and children until a road-service truck arrived with enough gas to proceed.

Talk to him, please

7:41 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A construction crew operating at least one power saw before allowable hours prompted a call to police. An officer encountered a language barrier, though at the time of his arrival, no saws were being used. One of the workers handed the officer a cell phone for him to speak to a supervisor. The officer explained the reason for his visit and explained the details of the town’s work-noise ordinance.

Amateurs

12:01 p.m., Harbourside Drive

Traffic hazard: While on routine patrol, an officer encountered a civilian directing traffic at a road-paving project. The officer was concerned the civilian was directing vehicle into oncoming traffic without the benefit of lane-separating traffic cones or flaggers to alert drivers. The crew agreed to open the road until more cones and employees arrived at the site to direct traffic safely.

Saturday, March 19

Paging Harry Houdini

10:23 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A bathroom door that remained locked for 45 minutes drew concern and a police response to a town park. The responding officer determined the bathroom’s deadbolt lock was engaged but was unable to learn who might be a keyholder. Fire-rescue was summoned to retrieve a key from a lockbox, and when the door was opened, no one was inside.

The hole truth

12:13 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police were called to the beach on an anonymous report of a big hole in the sand. Officers arrived to find children filling in the hole with beach sand.

Monday, March 21

Getting the job done

5:34 p.m., 4300 block of Falmouth Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A resident concerned by the sight of a stranger driving a popular brand of rental truck in their neighborhood reported what he saw to police. An officer who spotted the vehicle leaving the neighborhood learned from the driver he was delivering newspapers in the rental truck because his regular vehicle had been experiencing mechanical problems.

Call it concern

8:49 p.m., 3600 block of Bayou Circle

Welfare check: A caller to police expressed concern for a town resident to whom she had placed three calls without success. Police knocked on the door and learned from the resident he had switched off the phone to facilitate charging. The resident appeared well and did not require assistance. The officer informed the caller of his findings.

Wednesday, March 23

The sound of bother

7:43 a.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Noise: Police explained to the driver of a trash-bin delivery truck that such noise before 8 a.m. is forbidden in the town. The driver said he was from out of the area and did not know. He was issued a verbal warning.

So, which one’s suspicious?

10:55 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Following up on a report of a suspicious person fishing on the Longboat Pass bridge, an officer arrived to find several people fishing. The officer reminded the anglers to remain in the allowed area for fishing.

Thursday, March 24

Movin’ on

9:39 p.m., 700 St. Judes Drive South

Citizen assist: A landlord asked officers to check a rental property to ensure evicted tenants were no longer there. The property appeared vacant and secure, the officer reported. Neighbors told the officer the former tenants had moved out days earlier.

Friday, March 25

Tick, tick, tick

7:49 a.m., Palm Drive

Noise: An officer on patrol stopped at a construction site and asked the foreman to shut down the use of heavy machinery until allowable town work hours. The work was immediately halted.