Longboat Key Cops Corner: A traffic hazard only Joyce Kilmer could love

Friday, June 24

Branching out

9:46 a.m., 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer removed several tree limbs from the northbound lane. The officer reported they had fallen from a vehicle.

Mistaken for abandoned

3:45 p.m., Sarasota Bay

Abandoned boat: The town’s marine patrol officer investigated a report of an abandoned boat at anchor in Sarasota Bay. The officer ascertained the vessel had recently changed ownership, was securely anchored and was not a hazard. No violations were noted.

Saturday, June 25

Missing equipment

12:25 p.m., Ken Thompson Park Lagoon

Boating: The town’s marine patrol officer, while patrolling near Ken Thompson Park, stopped a boater in violation of a slow-speed, minimum wake zone. While explaining the reason for the stop, the officer also requested to see required safety gear. The operator could not produce the required fire extinguisher, a throwable personal flotation device or a boater-safety education card. A citation was issued for the missing gear.

Rockin’

3:34 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaints: Police asked a resident to turn down music that had been reported to be louder than acceptable. The homeowner agreed to do so and was issued a verbal warning.

Sunday, June 26

Up and over

7:26 a.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic hazard: An officer spotted a turtle crossing the road. Because of a curb on the side of the road in the general direction the turtle was traveling, the officer carried the turtle to a safe area in the grass nearby.

Cast away

5:56 p.m., Sarasota Bay, Marker 25

Boating: The town’s marine patrol officer spoke to a group of people he rescued from a pair of paddleboards in the middle of Sarasota Bay. The five people and a dog were taken aboard his vessel and said their catamaran had run aground and they abandoned it as a storm approached, heading initially for Bradenton. With limited visibility, they reversed course and headed for Longboat Key. The officer dropped them off at Bayfront Park and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to the presence of a grounded sailboat in the bay. No one was hurt.

Monday, June 27

Cast away (the sequel)

8:30 a.m., 2600 block of Harbourside Drive

Suspicious person: An officer spoke to a man seen paddling a makeshift-appearing dinghy in Sarasota Bay near the Longboat Key Moorings. The man told the officer he had been blown by winds across the bay the previous night and was on his way back from where he started. No warrants were found and the man paddled off.

No parking, yes towing

4:28 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A towing company called police for assistance in removing a vehicle from private property. The officer supervised the removal and alerted the owner.

Tuesday, June 28

It belongs

2:45 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer sent to investigate a report of a car parked in the grass for three weeks learned the owner had parked there because of continuing construction on the carport at which the vehicle is normally parked.

Wednesday, June 29

Open-door policy

7:19 a.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious vehicle: An officer stopped to check on a car he found with its driver-side rear door open. No one was around to claim ownership, but everything inside appeared normal. The alarm light was blinking and appeared to be set. The officer secured the door.

Heavy metal

11:01 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer on patrol spotted and removed a large piece of metal framing from the northbound lane. He pulled the hazard off the road to the shoulder.

Thursday, June 30

Not intruders

5:19 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer responded to a report of four trespassers parking on private property and heading to the beach. As a pair of officers arrived, they learned the individuals were guests at the property, not trespassers.