Longboat Key Cops Corner: A job for "Jimmy"

April 17

Keys to success

12:17 p.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Citizen assist: A resident who called police to assist with the opening of a locked bathroom door suggested an officer bring a “Jimmy” to help facilitate the job. The officer said if a child or elderly person were trapped in the bathroom, fire-rescue would also respond because police aren’t equipped for such emergencies. The resident said no one was in the bathroom, so the officer recommended a calling a locksmith.

Dogs from out of town

2:12 p.m., 6400 block of Gulfside Drive

Dogs on the beach: A resident who did not wish to speak to a law enforcement officer called police to report several dogs on the beach. When the officer arrived, he found the visiting owners of two dogs who said they did not know dogs were prohibited from visiting the beach. The people apologized, gathered their pets and belongings and departed without incident.

Watching out for trouble

4:28 p.m., 0 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Officers were sent to a town park after an alert from a smart watch indicated someone had fallen. An officer and Longboat Key Fire Rescue personnel searched the grounds and nearby waters but found no one in trouble. Dispatchers were unable to contact the watch wearer.

Bike vs. car

5:22 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Juan Anasco Drive

Traffic crash: No one was seriously hurt, and the driver of a car was ticketed in a collision involving a bicycle. The rider said he had been northbound on the sidewalk when he saw the car pass the stop sign and impede his progress, resulting in the bicycle hitting the rear of the car. The bicycle’s handlebars were bent, but the car was not damaged. The rider reported a sore knee, though he refused emergency treatment. The driver was cited for careless driving.

Open government

8:47 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Unsecure premises: The front door of a town building was found unlocked by an officer performing a routine check. An interior examination of the building revealed nothing out of the ordinary. The officer was able to lock up on the way out.

There’s a big sign

9:00 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking violations: Within a 30-minute span, an officer issued four tickets to vehicles parked without a permit in the Longbeach Village residents-only parking zone. The same officer issued fifth citation after midnight in the 500 block.

April 18

No one around

7:36 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Police were sent to a retail store on a report of a 911 call from the location. Two officers arrived to check the premises and found no sign of someone calling the emergency line.

Are they yours?

11:19 a.m., 700 block of Spanish Drive South

Found property: A resident called police to report and turn in a set of keys found on the sidewalk along Gulf of Mexico Drive. The officer took the keys into police safekeeping.

No permits

4:48 p.m., 600-700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A pair of vehicles parked in the Longbeach Village residents-only area were cited for parking without a permit. Additionally, four other vehicles in the neighborhood were issued written warnings.

April 19

Wrong place, wrong time

9:23 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a vehicle that turned north on Gulf of Mexico Drive from Longboat Club Road against a red light was cited for the infraction. The officer who wrote the citation reported the driver said the light had not been operating properly. The officer checked the cycle of traffic light and found it working as expected.

April 20

Alarmed

9:33 a.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Alarm response: An activated intruder alarm at a home prompted an officer to check the premises. When the officer discovered a door unlocked, back-up was requested and two officers checked the interior of the home, finding no sign of a crime. They officers were not able to lock the door on their way out.

O, Canada!

5:53 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking warning: A vehicle with license plates from Canada was issued a parking warning for occupying a space in the Longbeach Village resident-only zone without a permit. Following that report by a resident, two other calls were received within two hours reporting improperly parked vehicles. Both were issued warnings.

April 21

Mysterious

2:11 p.m., 3500 block of Bayou Circle

Burglary report: A resident called police to report a possible burglary, though nothing appeared disturbed or missing. The resident said a door that was closed prior to her leaving was now ajar. An officer noted slight scratching around the lock, but no fingerprints were found. The resident said the door is often left open for dog access. The investigating officer walked around the residence and found no signs of a break in or intruder.

Seeing the light

9:06 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic warning: Police stopped a vehicle on the road after dark with no taillights visible. The out of state driver said the vehicle was a rental and quickly discovered the proper switch to activate the lights. The driver was issued a warning.

D for Drive

9:21 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicle: The driver of a rental vehicle told an officer who stopped to render assistance that he was having trouble shifting from park into drive. The officer was able to help get the car moving.

April 22

Parking problems

1:44 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A driver told an officer that while parking his vehicle, it drove over a parking curb and damaged siding on an adjacent building. The damage to the building was estimated at $1,000 and the vehicle at $500.

Two for one

2:03 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Alarm: An activated intruder alarm sent officers to investigate at a home. A pest-control employee said he had likely set off the alarm has he was leaving and that a property manager was aware of the incident. No sign of foul play was discovered, but an officer noticed the keys to a boat on the property were in the ignition. Officers brought the keys inside with a business card and locked up behind them. Officers also asked that dispatchers connect with the property manager about their actions at the home.

More calls, more warnings

4:17 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking warnings: Two calls to police about cars parked in Longbeach Village without proper resident or guest permits resulted in two parking warnings.

April 23

That answers that

1:27 a.m., 500 block of Sanctuary Drive

Property damage: Callers to police reported broken glass in a condominium complex. Police noted the glass appeared to be auto glass, confirmed by a later discovery of a vehicle with a broken rear window. Police eventually learned the vehicle’s owner had entered the garage and the closing garage door had hit the window, shattering it.