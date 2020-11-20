Longboat Key Cops Corner: A bag of sharp

Nov. 14

Tires, beware

1:30 a.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: While on patrol, an officer spotted a black back on the roadway. After stopping to remove it, the officer noted the bag contained carpet tack strips.

Missing man found

3:40 a.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agencies: An 86-year-old man, reported missing to the Sarasota Police Department, was found safe following a traffic stop. An officer on patrol was alerted by the town’s license plate-recognition to the presence of a car connected to missing person case heading north on the island. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who said he believed he was on a road in Michigan. The man’s identity was confirmed, and an officer from Sarasota came to pick up the man and bring him home. The car was picked up later in the day.

Washed ashore

7:38 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report an apparent piece of boat debris on the beach. The debris appeared to be part of a motor, with several cables attached. The responding officer contacted the Public Works Department.

Helping out

1:15 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue assist: While on patrol, an officer saw a man lying in the grass near the entrance to a park. The man told the officer he had fallen from his bike while trying to avoid someone not wearing a mask. Initially the man thought he was OK, but subsequently realized he was injured. Fire-rescue was called and took the man to the hospital. Before embarking in an ambulance, the man asked that his cycling gear be taken to the police station for safe keeping.

Booked

4:40 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Wanted person: An alert about a vehicle belonging to a wanted person from Monroe County led to a traffic stop and the driver being taken into custody. The officer who received the alert spotted the car, stopped it and confirmed the driver was the individual named in an arrest warrant. The driver was taken to Sarasota County Jail.

Damaged

6:03 p.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A beachfront homeowner called police asking for assistance in marking a damaged seawall to prevent injuries to pedestrians in the area. An officer helped by rolling out yellow tape and marking the location. The next morning, more officers returned to the site and further marked the hazardous area.

Nov. 15

The circle of life, part I

10 a.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: An officer who was northbound on Gulf of Mexico Drive spotted a raccoon that had been hit and killed by traffic. With the help of a private citizen, the animal was removed to the side of the road.

Gotta go

3:43 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A resort guest who caused a disturbance with profanity and then broke a room door that wasn’t operating properly was asked to leave by a manager who called police. An officer explained the manager’s wishes to the guest, who said he understood and apologized. Three other people with the guest were also asked to leave.

The circle of life, part II

4:37 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: A resident alerted police to a dead raccoon that had washed up on the beach. An officer confirmed the former raccoon’s location and relayed the information to the Public Works Department. Foul play was not suspected.

Nov. 16

It’s OK

2:10 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: An officer on patrol found the door of a shop unsecured, though there was no sign of a break-in. As he was finishing up, the officer encountered a repair technician who said he had been working in an adjacent building, was moving now to work on this building and that the proprietors had left doors open for him..

Nov. 19

Honesty, best policy

12:30 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer conducting a routine security check of a business reported finding currency on the floor. With no one around, the officer brought the money back to the police department for safe keeping.

Civil, but not civilized

4:37 p.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dispute: A resident called police to make a report about a dispute with a contractor. The resident said the work performed was not up to expectations and she fired the contractor and ordered the contractor to leave. The contractor reportedly yelled at the resident with profanity. The officer said the matter was civil in nature.

You’re fired

5:01 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dispute: A manager of a business called police to report a dispute with a just-fired employee. The manager said the employee became upset, yelled and then said someone had stolen her purse. The manager reported the stolen purse to police.