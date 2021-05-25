Longboat Key considering other options after FDEP rejects wet well lining project

The town of Longboat Key proposed two environmental projects to the state to fulfill its consent order after the June 2020 sewage break.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection accepted the town’s plan to replace an existing 2006 backup generator at Master Lift Station D but rejected the town’s plan for a wet-well lining project.

Under consideration Under consideration The three projects the town is proposing to meet FDEP requirements; 180kW generator for Master Lift Station D (Funded in FY 2021 Capital Improvement Plan) Scope: Replace existing 2006 backup generator to Master Lift Station D

Replace existing 2006 backup generator to Master Lift Station D Cost: $100,000

$100,000 Status: Accepted Wastewater Flow Meter for Master Lift Station D (Funded in FY 2021 CIP) Scope: Install new Electromagnetic Flow Meter

Install new Electromagnetic Flow Meter Cost: $22,000

$22,000 Status: Proposed Bayfront Park Seawall Enhancement and Living Shoreline Study (Unfunded) Scope: FWC in partnership with the town examine four approaches to shorelines using Bayfront Park as a test area pilot study.

FWC in partnership with the town examine four approaches to shorelines using Bayfront Park as a test area pilot study. Cost: $160,000 town cost + $20,000 for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others

$160,000 town cost + $20,000 for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others Status: Proposed Information provided by the town of Longboat Key. The combined total of $282,000 for the three proposed projects surpasses the $281,073 required in the FDEP consent order

“They said that it was routine maintenance,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said about the proposed wet well lining project. “They looked at it said, ‘Sure, it’s a good thing to do that, but you probably should do that anyway and therefore, we’re going to consider [it] routine maintenance.”

Harmer said the town considered appealing but instead, the town is now proposing a $180,000 partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to examine four styles of shoreline improvements using Bayfront Park as a test area pilot study. The town would contribute about $160,000 towards the project while the FWC and others would pay for the remaining $20,000.

Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program has expressed interest in joining as a partner if the town pursues the Bayfront Park shoreline study. The project would take about three years, and it can be funded in fiscal year 2022 using the general fund contingency money.

The town is also planning to spend $22,000 to install new electromagnetic flow meters at Master Lift Station D.

Both the wastewater flow meters and the Bayfront Park study are subject to FDEP approval. Brownman said the town expects to receive state approval no later than Aug. 31.

“They’ve been very quick to respond, so we would expect an approval to occur prior to that,” Brownman said.

It will cost $100,000 to replace the generator at Master Lift Station D, which is located on Gulf Bay Road.

Other projects Beyond the three projects under consideration, here are several more potential projects the town would like to undertake: A supervisory control and data-acquisition panel and pressure monitor for Manatee County Southwest Water Reclamation Facility Master Meter Station (Funded in the fiscal year 2021 Capital Improvement Plan) Cost: $9,500

$9,500 Timeframe: 16 weeks

16 weeks Benefits to the system: It allows the town to remotely monitor wastewater meter flows and also pressure in real-time of Longboat Key’s effluent Flow to Manatee County’s facility Rehabilitation of sewer lines in Longbeach Village (Funded in FY 2021 CIP) Scope: Cleaning and inspection of wastewater collection system in the area of the northern section of Longbeach Village (Longboat Drive North, Longboat Drive East, Longboat Court, Russel Street, and Fox Street)

Cleaning and inspection of wastewater collection system in the area of the northern section of Longbeach Village (Longboat Drive North, Longboat Drive East, Longboat Court, Russel Street, and Fox Street) Cost: $26,000

$26,000 Timeframe: 30 days

30 days Benefits to the system: Cleaning and inspection provide data regarding the condition of the wastewater collection system for future repair or lining as needed. Smart City Initiative to employ wireless technology in combination with buoys to gain real-time data from the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay (Unfunded) Cost: Unknown

Unknown Timeframe: Unknown

Unknown Benefits to the system: Use technology and leverage town infrastructure to obtain real-time, data in Sarasota Bay and/or Gulf of Mexico. The short-term challenges associated with this idea include a significant amount of due diligence required to determine a path forward with the right technology, data to collect, cost for both device and smart/wireless infrastructure to support such. There is no design, no permits and no funding to implement. The town has contacted Mote Marine and plans to contact the U.S. Coast Guard for an initial conversation on ideas. Donation of Environmentally Sensitive Land Scope: Environmentally sensitive land donation

Environmentally sensitive land donation Cost: Must be appraised

Must be appraised Benefit: Land donation can cover some of an in-kind project cost.

The combined total of $282,000 would edge past the $281,073 required in environmental projects to fulfill the FDEP consent order. In February, the Town Commission voted unanimously in favor of pursuing environmental projects to fulfill the state’s consent order instead of paying the civil penalties and costs.

The town is required to complete the environmental projects within 180 days of approval or based on whether the FDEP grants the town more time.

If the FDEP does not approve the projects Longboat Key proposes, the town is responsible for paying the state $188,382 in civil penalties and costs.

Harmer and Brownman are planning to speak with the FDEP about the possibility of pursuing other utility infrastructure projects.

“We have some other quote, un-quote, shovel-ready projects that we would like to talk to them about that would enhance our utility infrastructure,” Brownman said.

Harmer and Brownman are still sorting out what specific projects the state would consider accepting. However, Brownman said it will not include possible improvements to Quick Point Nature Preserve, a project too complex and likely expensive to consider presently.

“We’re not really proposing that to the FDEP because that is such a…there are several years worth of work that would need to happen,” Brownman said. “[It includes] feasibility type work, environmental mitigation analysis type work.”

Brownman said a project to finish the loop at Quick Point Nature Preserve would have a “significant price tag.”

Several residents and Suncoast Waterkeeper leaders have suggested a project to improve the Quick Point area.

Even though the wet well lining project does not fulfill the state’s criteria for the consent order, Harmer said the town would still plan on pursuing the project.

“We still think it’s a best practice to do, so we’re going to look at trying to do that project regardless,” Harmer said.