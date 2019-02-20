Longboat Key condominium sells for $3,362,500

David Holstein, trustee, of Syracuse, N.Y., sold the Unit 4 condominium at 2141 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Randall and Deborah Tobias, of Carmel, Ind., for $3,362,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.6 million in 2002.

Vizcaya at Longboat Key

Kenneth and Marlaine White, of Sugar Land, Texas, sold their Unit 3B4 condominium at 2399 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Pascal and Charles Flicker,trustees, of Quebec, Canada, for $2.4 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.45 million in 1998.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Arnold and Bette Hoffman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit D-506 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to E. Scott Dahlgren and Erin Dahlgren, trustees, of Mercer Island, Wash., for $2.2 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,675,000 in 2013.

Grande at Longboat Key

Cit Bank sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4561 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lisa Lorito, of Longboat Key, for $1,616,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,225,000 in 2002.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

William and Christie Krugler, trustees, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4835 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory Gebel and Katherine Gebel, trustees, of Fox Point, Wis., for $625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2005.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Marlon Barden sold the Units 324 and 324A condominiums at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Casper and Sonia Johnson, of Temple Terrace, for $615,000. Both were built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area.

The Players Club

Estelle Silbert, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JDBM LLC for $562,500. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,561 square feet of living area.

Lido Harbor South

Cumberland Trust and Investment Co., trustee, sold the Unit 109 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Jennifer Manna, of Commerce Township, Mich., for $499,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1976.