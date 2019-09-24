Longboat Key Club's longtime Director of Tennis to retire

Longboat Key Club tennis devotees will soon bid goodbye to their longtime director, John Woods.

Now 72, Woods came to the Longboat Key Club in 1978 when its tennis ventures were just starting. By November, there will be a new Director of Tennis for the first time. Woods plans to stay with the club through the Joey Gratton Boys and Girls Club Benefit Tournament, which will be held Oct. 18-20.

On Nov. 12, the Tennis Association will honor Woods and his wife, Beth, at the annual Fall Frolic event, David Novak wrote in an email to Tennis Association members.

When Woods started, there were only six courts at Islandside. It later grew to 18 there before sprawling out to Harbourside for a total of 36 courts during the heyday of tennis, he said. During the season, all the courts would be full in the mornings.

Woods came to the club on the recommendations of tennis greats Rod Laver and Roy Emerson, with whom he’d done traveling tennis clinics. Before that, he played tennis for Texas Tech University and got his start at the Houston Racket Club after graduation.

Woods, who lives on Siesta Key, will still be involved with the Club’s tennis programs in some way, saying he will probably participate in charity events going forward. He’s looking forward to traveling more and doing different things, he said, including spending more time with his two grandchildren and wife.