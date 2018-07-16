Desired destination

The Resort at Longboat Key Club was named No. 10 on Travel + Leisure magazine’s list of the Top 10 Resort Hotels in Florida, excluding Miami Beach. The list was voted on by the magazine’s readers, and this year, seven of the 10 were located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the magazine wrote.

In October, the resort was also named to Conde Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards. On that list, it was the No. 5 resort.

Turtle Tracks

July 8-14

2018 2017

Nests 79 96

False Crawls 163 86

Total as of July 14

2018 2017

Nests 835 1,114

False Crawls 858 1,049