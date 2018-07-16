Desired destination

 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Monday, Jul. 16, 2018 1 day ago

The Resort at Longboat Key Club was named to Travel + Leisure magazine’s Top 10 Resort Hotels in Florida.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Resort at Longboat Key Club was named No. 10 on Travel + Leisure magazine’s list of the Top 10 Resort Hotels in Florida, excluding Miami Beach. The list was voted on by the magazine’s readers, and this year, seven of the 10 were located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the magazine wrote.

In October, the resort was also named to Conde Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards. On that list, it was the No. 5 resort.

 

Turtle Tracks

July 8-14

                        2018       2017

Nests                 79           96

False Crawls     163         86

Total as of July 14

                         2018        2017

Nests                 835        1,114

False Crawls    858        1,049

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

