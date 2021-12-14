Longboat Key bell ringers get into the spirit

Longboat Key has been rockin' around the kettle bell this year. Since the Salvation Army kettle was first stationed outside Publix on Nov. 26, pleasant surprises and bell ringing angels have abounded.

Gloria Hartman brought her cello to serenade the shoppers into donating their change, Sue Wertman donated her CD player to the cause to amp up the cheer and bell ringing organizer Chris Sachs has found last-minute volunteers to fill almost every spot. He even got a surprise visit from some of his very own elves (er, kids visiting from Seattle) one evening.

Stay tuned for the final sum from the bell ringing in the early days of 2022? Will Longboat Key take the top spot back from St. Armands Key Lutheran Church ringers?