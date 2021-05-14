Longboat Key adjusts COVID-19 policies

Like all local governments throughout Florida, the town of Longboat Key can no longer issue COVID-19-related orders or restrictions.

On May 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 2021-102. It suspends all remaining local government mandates and restrictions based on the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The town continues to follow and support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for how to deal with COVID-19.

“On Thursday, the CDC issued updated guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings -- both indoor and outdoor,” Town Manager Tom Harmer wrote in an email to commissioners. “The Governor’s Executive Order also prohibits restrictions based on whether or not an individual has received the vaccine.

“Based on the Executive Order, the latest CDC guidance, and the latest vaccine statistics on the island, the Town has updated its recommendations and practices to be consistent with the Governor’s Order and the CDC.”

The town plans to put up signs outside municipal buildings that read:

“The town of Longboat Key follows current CDC guidance related to COVID-19. For non-vaccinated visitors, masks are strongly encouraged in town facilities. We respect individuals’ personal choice to wear a mask as an enhanced protective measure.”

The CDC considers someone to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second vaccines or from the date of their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine..

More than 95% of Longboat Key’s residents are vaccinated, according to Harmer.

As of Monday, May 17 the town is suspending visitor screenings at all of its facilities.

Temperature screenings at Town Hall and the Planning, Zoning and Building Department will remain, but are optional for visitor use.

Masks are still available at all town facilities for visitors that request them. The town’s mask policy had been set to expire later this month.

The town is encouraging the public to conduct business with town staff virtually by email, phone or website. Meetings with the public can be scheduled in person if necessary.

Public meetings of the Town Commission and advisory boards will continue to be held in the Commission Chambers. The meetings are open to the public subject to space requirements. Some hybrid meetings will continue through the state of emergency.

The town will also continue to have deliveries be placed outside Town Hall.

Private businesses in Longboat Key may enforce their own COVID-19 requirements for employees and customers. A business can still deny service to anyone who doesn’t comply with posted requirements.

Private organizations such as condominiums or resorts may also post and enforce COVID-19 requirements for common areas and elevators.