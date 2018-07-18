A knock on the door interrupted Jason Kuntz's vacation — it was a man in a uniform.

Kuntz said knew it wasn’t the police, and he knew he hadn’t broken any rules, so he wasn’t worried when he opened the door to greet a code enforcement officer for the town of Longboat Key.

Kuntz said he was asked when he arrived on the island, how long he was staying in the Country Club Shores home and then was told it was illegal to rent for less than 30 days on Longboat Key.

The conversation ended with a $100 fine.

“And I explained to him that’s kind of ridiculous to expect an out-of-town tenant who did not sign anything with the management team to pay a fine,” Kuntz said. “He apologized and understood, but issued the citation.”

The town of Longboat Key has issued 23 citations in less than a month for short term rentals since the town passed an ordinance to allow code enforcement and police officers to issue civil citations for “an act” in violation of a town code or ordinance, documents show.

Those citations and fee schedules, which were established by a resolution, include fines for those who break the town’s rules for short-term rentals, turtle protection and construction guidelines.

Of each of the rules enforced by citations, short-term rental fines have proved the most prevalent.

“That’s done intentionally by the town manager with the code enforcement officer,” said Commissioner Randy Clair. “What the town manager has done is pick the most problematic issue to see if we did a good job with our ordinance or do we need to rethink some of our assumptions.”

Kuntz said he was unaware of the ordinance when he rented the Country Club Shores home through VRBO, a short-term rental website. Kuntz said this citation process, particularly when applied to renters, could give Longboat Key a poor reputation. “That could ruin somebody's opinion of Longboat Key.”

And of all of the citations that have been issued in the past month for short-term rentals, most have been in Country Club Shores.

Lynn Larson, who lives in Country Club Shores, said she’s glad the town has an ordinance on the books to keep her neighborhood from becoming a tourist destination.

But Larson said property owners and managers should be held responsible for the fines imposed by the town, not tenants.

“Where is the renter going to research whether this is a legal rental or not,” Larson said. “They say ignorance of the law is no excuse, but where would someone go to get information about the rental terms.”