Garden Club brings back Dinner and a Movie

For those searching for ideas for date night or even a night out with friends, consider the Garden Club’s next event.

After a year’s hiatus, the Garden Club’s Dinner and Movie event is back at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Bayfront Park.

“We have been anticipating the park opening, and it is the perfect venue because during the dinner portion, they have the beautiful view, which is unmatched anywhere on the island,” Garden Club President Susan Phillips said.

If You Go When: Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7 Where: Bayfront Park, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive Cost: $50 All tickets can be purchased Exit Art, 201 Gulf of Mexico Drive (Chart House plaza) and 5380 GMD (Centre Shops); Design 2000, 6840 GMD; and SunTrust Bank, 510 Bay Isles Road. Tickets are limited to 100 people.

Dinner will be provided by Harry’s Continental Kitchens. This year’s film “Captain Ron,” will begin at 8 p.m.

“We always try to find something that appeals to everyone, every age and gender, and this one is lighthearted,” Phillips said.

The film follows Martin Harvey and his family after he finds out he has inherited a vintage yacht. The family takes a Caribbean vacation to get the yacht and hilarity ensues as things go wrong.

All proceeds from the event go toward the club’s grants and scholarship fund. In April 2017, the club gave out $48,000 in grants and scholarships to local students and organizations.

Along with dinner and the movie, attendees can try their luck in the raffle.

The grand prize is a three-night stay at Margaritaville Key West with a round-trip for two on the Key West Express from Fort Myers. The first prize is a “Super Staycation” for three nights at Inn on the Beach with full access to the Resort at Longboat Key Club and its amenities.

The second prize is a “Local Getaway” for three days and two nights at Casa Del Mar Resort with a Cannon’s Marina Boat Rental, plus certificates for local dining and entertainment venues. The third prize is a “Sunset Cruise” for eight aboard a 34-foot Mainship with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. The cruise is three hours long. Raffle tickets are $50 each.