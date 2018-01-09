Longboat Fire Rescue to continue CPR classes

Throughout 2016 and 2017, more than 800 Longboat Key residents took a CPR class taught by the Longboat Key Fire Rescue.

Now, the department is hoping even more residents take advantage of four upcoming classes.

Starting on Jan. 19, the department will be leading courses on hands-only CPR.

The courses are short, about 45 minutes, and will provide participants with working knowledge of how and when to perform CPR, a statement from the department said. Participants will also view a demonstration of Advanced Life Support Medical equipment.

The fire department began teaching CPR classes in February 2016. Since then, more than 40 classes have been taught.

Each class will begin at 10 a.m. at the north fire station, 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive, on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 19

Thursday, Feb. 15

Friday, March 23

Tuesday, April 10

To RSVP, call 316-1944.