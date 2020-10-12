The presidential election season is coming to a close -- one way or the other -- but the town's election season is just opening.

Evenly apportioned Six months after each municipal election, the town audits its population to see if the town's five commission districts need to be realigned. According to the town charter, as long as population totals don’t vary by more than 20% from the largest to the smallest, the town isn’t required to redraw lines. In the most recent survey of population, the variance was 12%. District 1: 1,339 population, 20.3% of total District 2: 1,272 population, 19.2% of total District 3: 1,416 population, 21.4% of total District 4: 1,246 population, 18.8% of total District 5: 1,320 population, 20% of total

Qualifying for three seats on the Town Commission up for grabs in March 20201 is underway. As the town continues transitioning to three-year terms, District 2, District 4 and an at-large are due to be on the ballot.

Candidates are required to submit petitions to the Supervisor of Elections in either county no later than 11 a.m. on Nov. 16. The supervisor then verifies the signatures and districts.

"Hopefully, all seeking office will consider getting their paperwork in sooner than later as the Supervisors’ offices may be busy after the November 3rd election and timing is very important,” Town Clerk Trish Shinkle said.

Vice Mayor Mike Haycock, an at-large commissioner, said he is running for re-election.

So, you want to run? Here is the process to follow to run for office: It all starts with two forms, picked up from Town Hall: One appointing a campaign treasurer and designating a bank account for campaign finance. The other confirms candidacy for commissioner with basic information.

10 signatures from registered voters within the candidate’s district must be gathered. At-large candidates can gather signatures from anywhere in town, but . . .

Signatures must be verified by Supervisor of Elections office in either Manatee or Sarasota counties, depending on where the signatures came from. At-large candidates gather their signatures from one county or another.

With verification at the county level complete, the town is notified of a candidate’s qualification. The candidate is, in turn, notified.

Qualified candidates are required to submit a financial disclosure statement, a public record, and submit a loyalty oath.

Let the campaigning begin.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 9, 2020.

District 4 Commissioner Jack Daly is ineligible to run because of term limits.

District 2 Commissioner George Spoll is eligible for one more term, but he hasn't indicated to the Longboat Observer if he will seek re-election.

Candidates are required to fill out a financial statement, which includes information about their sources of income and property owned. The town also provides candidates a packet of information they need to know, including a calendar, town charter and election laws. No candidate has officially begun the process.

The at-large and District 4 candidates are also encouraged to have petitions signed by voters in one county, even though their district cover Sarasota and Manatee counties.

“If a candidate gets petitions signed by voters from both counties, they would have to go to both Supervisors’ offices to have petitions verified from each county,” Shinkle said.

Haycock has served on the commission since 2019 and has served as the town’s vice mayor as of March 2020.

“I’d be happy to be vice mayor if the rest of the commissioners think I’m worthy of that,” Haycock said.

As the town transitions to three-year commission terms, the at-large seat is for a single year term, after which, it will become a three-year term in 2022.

After the March 2021 election, commissioners will hold a statutory meeting to swear in the new commissioners. During the meeting, commissioners also vote on a mayor and vice mayor for the coming year.

