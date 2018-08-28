With years, possibly decades, to plan for the potential consequences of sea level rise, Longboat Key has been working with a consultant this summer to begin looking at what's needed to stay ahead.

On Monday, in a public workshop, officials from Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure Inc., who have been studying the island since early July, said anecdotal data supports the notion of getting ready to get ready, even if forecasts indicate sea levels could rise .1 of an inch a year -- possibly an inch by 2028.

“This will help us establish a foundation of what to do,” said Isaac Brownman, Longboat’s director of public works.

The town has already taken some steps, such as authorizing higher seawalls and planned installation of equipment in stormwater pipes to prevent higher-than-normal tides from flowing back into streets, as has happened previously, mostly on the north end of the island.

It’s the combination of storm surges and sea level rise that may cause a problem for Longboat Key, particularly the north end where the island is lowest in elevation, experts said.

But town infrastructure, including buildings, pump stations and electrical equipment, are elevated enough to avoid most high-water events, experts said.

Aptim, which was paid $49,000 to conduct the assessment, is scheduled to appear before the town commission in October at a public meeting to reveal additional findings.

No specific suggestions were made at the meeting, held mainly to discuss flooding concerns and open up a line of discussion.

If the commission votes to move forward in October, then Aptim’s next step will be the defining the potential impact of flooding on the island. That step will be followed by an adoption of a strategy to protect infrastructure and property, then consider implementation.