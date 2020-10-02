Lone Longboat cygnet dies

After conjunctivitis, a swallowed fishing hook and four trips to the veterinarian, Longboat Key's lone cygnet died in mid-July. Swan keeper David Novak returned it to its parents after an attempted surgery, but Greta and Clark knew the end was near and shunned the cygnet.

It died soon after.

"That's just the way nature is," Novak said.

Novak is trying to get another pair of breeding swans to the island, in the hopes that they will be more successful than Greta and Clark, who have struggled to produce fertile eggs.

It's not for lack of trying on their part, and they were wonderful parents to the late cygnet said — the best Novak has ever seen, he said.