Lois Best Katzenbach

1922-2021

Lois Best Katzenbach was born in Chestnut Hill, PA. She was the daughter of James and Mary All Best. Lois met the love of her life, Dick Katzenbach, at Haverford High School and they never dated anyone else during the years leading to their marriage in Pensacola, FL in the early days of World War II. She was the cute, supportive and loving wife of a Marine pilot and was able to share so many stories of their adventures together during a very difficult time for the world. Lois was always an optimist with a contagious sense of humor. At every family gathering there were special joyful moments courtesy of Lois. Lois had the perfect maiden name – Best – because she was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother to her family.

Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dick Katzenbach. She is survived by her son, G. Richard Katzenbach, Jr, (Paulette) and her daughter, Carol Katzenbach Falck. Her grandmother name was “Dodie” and those lucky enough to know her as “Dodie” are Kimberly Katzenbach Jones, Kerry Katzenbach Wilson, Courtney Katzenbach Romance and Victor Falck. Dodie is also survived by eight great grandchildren– Carter Jones, Chloe Wilson, Emilie Jones, Claire Wilson, Hayne Falck, Drew Falck, Walker Romance and Riley Romance.

There is less laughter and joy in the world and much more laughter and joy in heaven. God speed, Dodie.