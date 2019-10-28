East County Athlete of the Week: Logan Veith

Logan Veith is a junior boys golfer at Braden River High. He qualified for the state tournament, held Oct. 29-30 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, as an individual by shooting 73 (one over par) at the regional tournament at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico on Oct. 21.

When did you start playing golf?

I started playing consistently four years ago, but my dad (Bryan Veith) has had me on the course since I was 8. I played with Suncoast Middle School Golf before I came to Braden River.

What is the appeal to you?

You can always get better. I like that. You are never good enough to not practice and work at it.

What is your best skill?

That depends on the day. At regionals, my best thing was putting. That has been consistent recently, putting and wedges.

What is your favorite memory?

Honestly, it is probably finding out I made states. I was in school when I checked the results. I did not believe I made it for a while. I actually missed my name at first because I looked toward the bottom of the list and my name was in the middle. I was so happy.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The mental side of the game. I am hard on myself. For a long time, as recently as a few months ago, I would hit one bad shot and it would ruin the rest of my round. I am getting better at stopping that. I had to realize it is possible to recover and play well.

What is your favorite food?

Maybe movie theater-style popcorn. I like snack foods.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick either flying or super speed, like The Flash.

What is your dream vacation spot?

I do not know if I have one. My family has taken a lot of vacations already. My favorite is the Bahamas. We went last November and stayed at the Atlantis resort. That was the nicest place I have ever stayed.

What are your hobbies?

I hang with my friends sometimes, but I do not have much free time outside of school and golf. Since, qualifying for states, I have been practicing every day for five hours to get ready. Even during the offseason, I practice four to five times a week.

Finish this sentence: "Logan Veith is… "

… Dedicated. I used to not be good (at golf). It took me a while to get to where I am, but now I am here.