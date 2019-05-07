Tuttle Elementary School was placed under a limited lockdown earlier this afternoon as a result of “nearby police activity,” according to Sarasota County Schools.

School district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy says the district was not given the exact reason behind the police activity, though Sarasota Police Department later reported a shooting near the elementary school at 8th Street & North Jefferson Street.

According to SPD, no one was injured in the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at (941) 364-7327.

In a tweet, the district clarified that all students and staff at Tuttle Elementary are safe and that the limited lockdown has been lifted.