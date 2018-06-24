Lightning strike kills person on Siesta Key beach

Lightning struck and killed a person on Siesta Key's beach on Sunday afternoon as storms rolled through the area, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

More storms are heading west this evening.

The unidentified victim was struck on the beach in the 6000 block of Midnight Pass Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said visiting first responders administered immediate first aid along with beach lifeguards while fire-rescue units were on the way after the 2:15 p.m. incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are conducting an investigation.

Strong storms swept through the area throughout the early afternoon, bringing torrential rain and frequent lightning. More storms are possible later tonight.