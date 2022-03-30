A home in Lighthouse Point tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nicholas Reding, trustee, and Patricia Reding, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 70 Lighthouse Point Drive to Remer Stephen Buffington and Mary Ellen Buffington, of Atlanta, for $8 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.35 million in 2004.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Michael Stanley Kimball, of Nokomis, sold his home and a vacant lot at 7150 Longboat Drive E. to 2538970 Ontario Inc. for $5 million. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,845,000 in 2018.

Michael Stanley Kimball, of Nokomis, sold his home at 771 Longboat Court to 2538970 Ontario Inc. for $1.5 million. Built in 1944, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,655,000 in 2018.

Country Club Shores

Wesley Walraven, of Rome, Georgia, sold his home at 110 Bogey Lane to Scott Charles Brunjes, trustee, of Brookfield, Connecticut, for $3.25 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,297,500 in 2021.

Emerald Pointe South

Anthony Crincoli and Patricia Topran-Crincoli, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1905 Harbour Links Circle to David Roberts, of Medford, New Jersey, for $1.7 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Tangerine Bay Club

Douglas and Charlene Nolan, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 412 condominium at 370 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Laura Atchison, of Oak Brook, Illinois, for $1.5 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Frank Rothschild, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 1401 condominium at 2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Cynthia Goss, of Terre Haute, Indiana, for $1.35 million. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,700 in 2021.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Flavio Riva, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1001 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Thurston, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, for $1.2 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2010.

Seascape

Meredith Angioletti sold her Unit 104 condominium at 5135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Monica Veliz, of Tampa, for $930,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,000 in 1988.

Fairway Bay

Aly Razek, of McLean, Virginia, sold the Unit 623 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Robert and Taube Levitt, of Longboat Key, for $875,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2001.

The Castillian

Michael Andary, trustee, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Paige Brewer, of Kansas City, for $850,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1980.

Lido Shores

Earl Van Dorn Catoe III, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 502 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Vaibhav Yee Kumar and Christine Yee Kumar, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Beach Harbor Club

Carl and Alina Mazzaferro, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, sold their Unit C-109 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank Carpin, of Longboat Key, for $519,900. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2003.

Windward Bay

Jerry Lee Holston Jr. and Mary Ann Holston, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 6-V-11 condominium at 4770 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lee Abrahamson, trustee, of Clearwater, for $460,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 812 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2021.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Harold and Sharon Erisman, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 211 condominium at 711 Spanish Drive S. to Jeffrey and Lisa Page, of Natick, Massachusetts, for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,000 in 2012.

Pelican Gardens

Equity Trust Co. FBO IRA Account #Z029889 and Equity Trust Co. FBO IRA Account #Z038192 sold the Unit 20 condominium at 170 Roosevelt Drive to Jacob Goodman, of Gilbert, Arizona, for $449,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, one bath and 601 square feet of living area. It sold for $97,000 in 1999.

The Riviera of Lido Beach

Joseph and Daniele Skarzenski sold their Unit 2-D condominium at 131 Garfield Drive to Torren and Emma Delforte, of Pittsford, New York, for $438,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2010.