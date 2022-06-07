Lifeguard shortage will cut hours at a Sarasota pool

Because of a shortage of lifeguards, Lido Pool will close on Tuesdays effective next week.
An ongoing lifeguard shortage will result in reduced hours for a Sarasota public pool. Lido Pool at 400 Ben Franklin Drive will be closed on Tuesdays effective Tuesday, June 14. The adjusted hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting.
“For the past two years, since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a drastic shortage of lifeguards throughout the country, and we’re experiencing it here in Sarasota,” said Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex Manager Emily Morris, who oversees Lido Pool. “We’re reducing swim hours to allow the pool to remain open with limited lifeguards. We’ll return to regular hours as soon as additional lifeguards are hired and ready for lifesaving duty.”
With that, the city his hiring. Qualified lifeguards are encouraged to apply online at SarasotaFL.gov.
The Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Red Cross lifeguarding certification course June 22-24 for ages 15 and older. Registration costs $225. Sign up online at LetsPlaySarasota.com.
