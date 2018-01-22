Libraries, Orioles team up to promote reading

For the seventh-straight year, the Baltimore Orioles are partnering with Sarasota County libraries for a program to encourage young readers.

As part of the Big League Reader program, children who sign up at any one of the 10 county libraries and read three or more books during February will earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles' spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium on March 10. The first 100 kids that finish the program will also receive a free t-shirt when they return to the library and get their scorecard stamped.

"It’s just another one of the ways to keep kids reading on grade level, encourage them, motivate them, praise them- anything we can do, because that early experience with success is so important to kids," said Sarabeth Kalajian, Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources director.

Kalajian said the program has grown steadily since it began seven years ago, reaching a record 180 participants last year.

This year's game will be 1:05 p.m., Saturday March 10, at Ed Smith Stadium, between the Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates. At the game, one participant will have their name drawn to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to an Orioles player.

Stamped scorecards may be redeemed for a grandstand ticket while tickets are available. An adult companion ticket will be available at a reduced rate. Seating is limited and stamped scorecards will be accepted at the box office until Wednesday, March 7.