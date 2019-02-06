LeRoy J. Smith

1943-2019

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of LeRoy J. Smith on January 25, 2019 at the age of 75. LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife Carlene, loving children Thomas and Carlee, sister-in-law Andrea and brother-in-law Robert Fiorito.

LeRoy was born on June 21, 1943 in Hempstead, New York to LeRoy and Georgette Smith. After moving to Central Islip and graduating from Central Islip High School where he played football and developed a deep love of sports, he went on to graduate from New York Institute of Technology in 1976 with a degree in Criminal Justice and Behavioral Science.

He married his wife Carlene in 1969 and would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on February 1st.

LeRoy joined the Suffolk County police force and was a highly decorated officer during his 35 years of service. He retired with the rank of Homicide Detective and was loved and respected by his colleagues and coworkers.

Services for LeRoy will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral home, 40 N Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL, on Friday February 8th at noon followed by an internment at the Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice at Ellenton in LeRoy’s memory.

