LBK firefighter rescues man clinging to small sailboat

A 93-year-old man, clinging to the side of a small sailboat off the beach in the Gulf of Mexico, was pulled from water and taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia, Longboat Key Fire Rescue said today.

Chief Paul Dezzi said 9-1-1 callers at around 10:56 a.m. described the situation taking place about 200 yards off the beach, in the 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key.

Dezzi said a lieutenant from one of the responding units grabbed a rescue board and paddled out to the man, bringing him back to the sand and a waiting ambulance. The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dezzi said the man was not wearing a life jacket. Water in the gulf is about 70 degrees.

“It must be stressed that a personal floating device saves lives and should be worn when in the water,’’ Dezzi wrote in an email, adding the man was fortunate witnesses called 9-1-1 promptly and rescue units arrived quickly.

“The firefighters did an outstanding job,’’ Dezzi said.