Lazy Lobster's 10th anniversary fundraiser concludes

During its 10th anniversary in October, the Lazy Lobster began a campaign to give back to the community its been serving for so long.

From Oct. 15-24, $10 out of every $100 dining check was donated to customers' choice of Longboat organization, including the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key, Longboat Key Garden Club, Longboat Library, Longboat Key Turtle Watch, The Paradise Center and the Rotary Club of Longboat Key.

A total of $1,400 total was raised, with the most votes going to the Longboat Key Turtle Watch. Owners Michael and Catherine Garey recently presented LBKTW President Cyndi Seamon with a check for $670.