Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Lauren Golon

Lauren Golon is a junior girls soccer player at Cardinal Mooney High. Golon, a team captain, scored on a penalty shot in the Cougars' 5-0 home win against Saint Stephen's Episcopal on Dec. 10.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 4. I think my parents (John and Bonnie Golon) were just like "Oh, let's try this sport" because I played a bunch of different sports.

What is the appeal to you?

I just like how it's about teamwork but also an individual sport. You can take the ball [to the goal] yourself and you know your teammates will be there for you. They are always there for you if you're down. I also feel like it's a stress-relieving thing for me. I get stressed out about school, and I go to soccer and my mind just frees up and I have fun.

What is your best skill?

My vision of the field. I have a good vision of the field to see potential through balls (passes between two defenders) to play on to people.

What is your favorite memory?

Probably when my club team (Braden River Soccer Club) played the Sunrise Sting. They were the No. 1 team in the state and it was just a fun game. I scored against them and I was hyped. I went "Oh!" and was just looking at my teammates. They all came up and hugged me and it was a great moment for me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

For me, it's being hard on myself. I'm a sensitive person, I get down easily and that's something that I need to work on because when you are playing you cannot get down on yourself, it will affect your game. I need to work on having a more positive attitude for myself. High school soccer helps me with having a positive attitude. Club is more competitive so high school is more for fun. I always have a good time and it is not as stressful.

What is your favorite food?

Mac and cheese, that was the first thing that came to mind.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like watching "The Vampire Diaries" a lot. I like that vampire and werewolf stuff.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Fiji. It looks cool, and I like going to the beach a lot.

Which superpower would you pick?

Teleportation. I have a best friend in Maryland and I could visit her any time I wanted.

What is the best advice you have received?

Never give up on yourself. Always believe you can be what you want to be.

Finish this sentence: "Lauren Golon is … "

… Kind. I try to be nice to everyone. I like having a lot of friends and I don't like when people are mad at me (laughs.)