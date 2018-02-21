Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Lauren Brown

Riverview High junior Lauren Brown is a midfielder on the girls lacrosse team. She had a hat trick in the Rams' season-opening 18-0 win against Lakewood Ranch High on Feb. 20.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

My freshman year of high school. My brother (Andrew Brown) was captain of his lacrosse team (Sarasota Seahawks) in the past, so he got me into it.

What is the appeal to you?

When you score or make a good pass or watch a teammate make a play, you get a chill down your body. It's a hard-to-describe feeling, but it makes you want more.

What is your best skill?

Running (with) the ball. I like tricking defenders who are in my way. It's nice to hear the crowd screaming while you run past them.

What is your favorite memory?

Against The Out-of-Door Academy last season, there was one play when (Veronica) McCurdy and I made eye contact and nodded at each other. We both knew she was going to pass it to me and that I was going to shoot, and I ended up scoring. That was a big feeling.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Wanting to stay with it. I was put on junior varsity last year even though I played up (on varsity) a lot. It was hard but I wanted to play, so I worked through it.

What is your favorite food?

I have a bowtie pasta thing going on right now.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is 'Bob's Burgers.' For movie, I'll say 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.'

What is a random fact about you?

I can do this! (Brown proceeded to one-handed clap with each hand, at the same time.)

What is the best advice you have received?

My mom (Susan Brown) always tells me to block everyone else out and focus on what you can do. You can't worry about what other people are doing.

Finish this sentence: 'Lauren Brown is ... '

... Figuring it out. You don't know who you are in high school. I want to see everything I can and meet everyone I can. I've had a lot of experiences, but not enough to be content.