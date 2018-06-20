L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condominium sells for $2.23 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donna Seaman, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit K-505 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to William and Elaine Boyer, of Lake Toxaway, N.C., for $2.23 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,725,000 in 2013.

Sabal Cove

Frank and Mary Fitzpatrick sold their home at 3228 Sabal Cove Lane to 1239706 Ontario Inc. for $1.7 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.85 million in 2007.

The Pierre

Pierre Condo Investments LLC sold the Unit PH-7 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Robert Felicelli and Eileen Felicelli, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,200 in 1992.

Tangerine Bay Club

Joy Moravitz, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 229 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Eric and Janice Henry, of Pittsburgh, for $1,225,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $980,000 in 2009.

Bird Key

Barbel Ludwig Wilkens sold the home at 611 Owl Way to Jeffrey Cause and Lana Berry, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $900,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Beachplace

Scott and Rosemarie Salick, trustees, of Nashotah, Wis., sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Blue Pearl LBK LLC for $765,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Lido Beach Club

Giovanna and Cosmo Brattoli, of Moonachie, N.J., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Vassilios and Ekaterina Coumbaros, of Orlando, for $755,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 1994.

Sand Cay

Thomas and Regine Glaszer, of Hintersdorf, Austria, sold their Unit 119 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JTCKEY1 LLC for $700,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2015.

Rock Marketing and Advertising Inc. sold the Unit 218 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Midland Trust Co. as Custodian FBO Philip Asche #1706555 for $685,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $574,000 in 2014.

Sands Point

Marcy Lerner, Deanne Basofin and Jeffrey Warren, trustees, of Lincolnwood, Ill., sold their Unit 112 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Diane Smith, of Atlanta, for $600,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1984.

Banyan Bay Club

Linda and Milan Adrian, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 5285 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dov Shevich and Mariola Astman, of Longboat Key, for $580,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,133 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Sea Twig

Fred and Deanna Ferrell, of Sorrento, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 5645 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marion and Deborah Dean, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Lido Harbour South

Larry and Martha Bedsole, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William and Gloria Bork, of Allen Park, Mich., for $517,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2010.

Grand Bay

Keener Properties LLC sold the Unit 545 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Richard Castino and Donna Hicks, of Watertown, Mass., for $505,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2004.

Lido Towers

Lido301 Strategic Investments LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Frances Siciliano, of N. Reading, Mass., for $462,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,000 in 2015.

Thomas Landers, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 106 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Edward and Margaret Daly, of Randolph, Mass., for $390,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 1995.

Elaine McHugh sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin to Ira Azneer and Lisa Kleinberg, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,500 in 2004.

Fairway Bay II

Yvonne Hui Zhang, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 322 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Arthur and Marisa Spilios, of Hollis, N.H., for $400,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2015.

Seaplace

Ronald Ehrmann and Janice Rasmussen, trustees, of Bethesda, Md., sold the Unit G1-207A condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Bertini, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, for $378,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 1994.

Whitney Beach

A.R. and Joyce Tankersley, trustees, of Bethany Beach, Del., sold the Unit 178 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roger Van Der Vliet, of Longboat Key, for $355,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,500 in 1997.

Longboat Harbour

Lee Beery, of The Villages, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to Joyce Bowers, of Orlando, for $345,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area.

Silver Sands

Mary Jane Goldthwaite and Terry Goodman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 246 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to La Guinguette Inc. for $345,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2005.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Verna Stothoff, of Bucks, Pa., sold her Unit 39 condominium at 767 John Ringling Blvd. to Roberta Adamson, trustee, of Dearborn, Mich., for $335,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $83,000 in 1984.

Windward Bay

Jack Winberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Helena and Richard Downer, of Parrish, for $300,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $56,500 in 1978.

Sutton Place

Michelene Bakunis, of Harwinton, Conn., sold her Unit T-19 condominium at 549 Sutton Place to James and Rosemary Stein, of Smithfield, R.I., for $256,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2012.

Pelican Gardens

Alternative Properties LLC sold the Unit 23 condominium at 170 Roosevelt Drive to Peninsula Development Partners LLC for $238,000. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, two baths and 584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2011.

San Souci South

Dolly Drab, of Sarasota, sold her home at 508 Bailey Road to Dunia Baldomi and Edilio Fraga, of Sarasota, for $208,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $106,500 in 2012.