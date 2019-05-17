Lakewood Ranch's San Marco Plaza lands anchor tenant

After more than a decade without an anchor business, San Marco Plaza soon will have one.

ABGT Investment Group today closed on the 8,555-square-foot space anchor unit and plans to open a Goldfish Swim School franchise there, said ABGT's George Loukmas, who will own the franchise with business partner Bret Edwards. The school will offer indoor swimming lessons to children ages 4 months to 9 years old. It has a 25-by-70-foot heated pool.

The franchise also operates in Pembroke Pines and Winter Park.

Loukmas said ABGT hopes to open the franchise at 8205 Natures Way, Unit 111, by Nov. 1.

San Marco's anchor space has been vacant since the plaza opened in 2007. It had been planned as home to the now-closed Golden Apple Dinner Theater.