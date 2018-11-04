Lakewood Ranch YMCA goes to Motown

In between the live music, the soul food, the adult beverages and the raffles, Lakewood Ranch YMCA Executive Director Stacey McKee was able to do something even more enjoyable during the Motown fundraiser Nov. 3 at the Lake Club's Grande Clubhouse.

She spent the time telling everyone in attendance about the YMCA's future in Lakewood Ranch.

"This event is about awareness and it gives us a chance to talk about what we're doing," McKee said.

Jamie Rusnak, the executive director of the Parrish YMCA, ran the wine cork pull game.

Although new gyms keep opening in East County, McKee said the YMCA is much more than a gym.

"We serve the whole family," she said. "We reach out to our community to find out what it needs so we can pinpoint our focus.

"We kicked off a senior fair in October and we are going to turn that into an annual event. We are a place moms can come to make friends. We have group fitness classes that set us apart. We have a parents' night out (where they can drop off children to be watched by the YMCA staff). For the children we have the Reading Challenge. And there always is fitness."

She didn't even mention the pool.

McKee said the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, which has seven full-time employees, has about 3,500 membership units that equates to about 7,000 members.

In 2018, the Lakewood Ranch YMCA has given out $45,000 in scholarships. "We never turn anyone away when they show need," McKee said.

In the future, McKee said the YMCA will look for more ways to serve seniors along with looking for new programs for all its members. The Lakewood Ranch YMCA has newborn members along with its oldest current member, who is 89.

The Motown event, which featured soul food, Motown music a silent auction and raffles, was expected to draw about 120 people. Last year the event raised approximately $20,000.

"This community really cares," McKee said.

YMCA member Molly Lawson, of Lakewood Ranch, was one member at the event who obviously cares.

"Our YMCA provides a safe spot for our youth, a place where there are good leaders and mentors," she said. "They teach responsibility, youth development and healthy living."