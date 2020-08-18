Lakewood Ranch Town Hall extends closure

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall will remain closed, except by appointment, through Nov. 4.

Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority Executive Director Anne Ross announced during Lakewood Ranch community development district workshops today that the closure would be extended to Nov. 4 instead of reopening Aug. 31 as planned.

Ross said the extension would allow Town Hall to see how the start of the 2020-2021 school year would impact the number of cases of COVID-19 in the area before opening to the public.

Town Hall services still being offered "contactless," Ross said.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall is open today for elections as a voting site. Ross said any unsent mail-in ballots must be delivered directly to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. today to be counted.