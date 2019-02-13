Lakewood Ranch boys soccer advances to state semifinals

The Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team is one win away from the Class 5A state title game.

The Mustangs went on the road Wednesday night and beat Winter Park High 2-0 to advance to the state semifinals. Senior forward Wilmer Yanez had both goals for the Mustangs, giving him 28 on the season. Senior goaltender Ryan Freeman made 12 saves for his 12th shutout of the season.

Lakewood Ranch, which has a diverse group of athletes, will take on Lake Mary High at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at home for a spot in the title game.