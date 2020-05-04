Daily sports memories is a new feature celebrating our area's great athletic achievements of the past while sports remain sidelined in the present.

Booker High: In 2001, boys track and field senior athlete David Wheeler won the 110-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds) at the Class 3A regional meet to advance to the state championship meet. The meet was hosted by Booker.

Braden River High: In 2017, the Pirates baseball team defeated Brandon High 4-2 to capture a district championship. Braden River senior infielder Gavin Root, then a senior, had a double and two RBIs, and junior pitcher Andre Fonseca threw four shutout innings before senior John Bean III closed out the final three.

Cardinal Mooney High: In 2014, girls track and field senior runner Grace Casagrande took gold in the 3,200-meter run at the state championships at North Florida.

Lakewood Ranch High: In 2019, Mustangs boys track and field hurdler James Rivera, then a senior, finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (37.75 seconds) at the Florida High School Athletic Association state championships, held at the University of North Florida.

The Out-of-Door Academy: In 2014, boys track and field pole vaulter Tre Gregory, then a junior, finished fourth in the event (3.96 meters; 13 feet) at the state championships, held at North Florida.

Riverview High: In 2019, girls track and field pole vaulter Lauren Dougherty, a senior, finished fourth in the event (3.30 meters; 10 feet, 10 inches) at the state championship meet at North Florida.

Sarasota High: In 2017, the Sailors baseball team defeated Lakewood Ranch High 3-2 to capture a district title. Sailors senior outfielder/pitcher Brooks Larson had a double and an RBI.