Sports
East County Monday, May 4, 2020 3 hours ago

Daily sports memories: May 4

Track and field championships highlight this date for Sarasota and East County athletes.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Daily sports memories is a new feature celebrating our area's great athletic achievements of the past while sports remain sidelined in the present. 

Booker High: In 2001, boys track and field senior athlete David Wheeler won the 110-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds) at the Class 3A regional meet to advance to the state championship meet. The meet was hosted by Booker. 

Braden River High: In 2017, the Pirates baseball team defeated Brandon High 4-2 to capture a district championship. Braden River senior infielder Gavin Root, then a senior, had a double and two RBIs, and junior pitcher Andre Fonseca threw four shutout innings before senior John Bean III closed out the final three. 

Cardinal Mooney High: In 2014, girls track and field senior runner Grace Casagrande took gold in the 3,200-meter run at the state championships at North Florida. 

Lakewood Ranch High: In 2019, Mustangs boys track and field hurdler James Rivera, then a senior, finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (37.75 seconds) at the Florida High School Athletic Association state championships, held at the University of North Florida. 

The Out-of-Door Academy: In 2014, boys track and field pole vaulter Tre Gregory, then a junior, finished fourth in the event (3.96 meters; 13 feet) at the state championships, held at North Florida. 

Riverview High: In 2019, girls track and field pole vaulter Lauren Dougherty, a senior, finished fourth in the event (3.30 meters; 10 feet, 10 inches) at the state championship meet at North Florida. 

Sarasota High: In 2017, the Sailors baseball team defeated Lakewood Ranch High 3-2 to capture a district title. Sailors senior outfielder/pitcher Brooks Larson had a double and an RBI.

