Sports
East County Friday, May 8, 2020 9 hours ago

Daily sports memories: May 8-10

Historically, these dates set the stage for big postseason victories in softball and baseball.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Daily Sports Memories is a new feature celebrating our area's great athletic achievements of the past while sports remain sidelined in the present. The below accomplishments all happened on May 7 of their given year. 

Lakewood Ranch High: On May 8, 2018, the Mustang softball team defeated East Lake High 7-0 in a regional semifinal. Infielder Taylor Woodring, then a sophomore, led the team with a double and three RBIs. 

Braden River High: On May 8, 2018, the Pirates softball team defeated Mitchell High 3-0 in a regional semifinal. Pitcher Maddie Lindsley, then a sophomore, threw a four-hit shutout. 

Sarasota High: On May 8, 2018, the Sailors baseball team defeated East Lake High 9-0 in a regional quarterfinal game. First baseman Evan Gibbs, then a sophomore, had a double and four RBIs in the win. 

Cardinal Mooney High: On May 9, 2019, the Cougars baseball team defeated Bishop Verot High 2-1 in a district championship game. Dylan Robertson, then a junior, had the game-winning two RBI single. 

Riverview High: On May 9, 2009, Rams boys hurdler Andre Booker, then a senior, finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (37.05 seconds) at the state track and field championship meet, which was held in Winter Park. 

Booker High: On May 8, 2009, the Tornadoes 100-meter relay team finished ninth (49.18 seconds) at the state track and field championship meet, which was held in Winter Park. 

 

